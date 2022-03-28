Electrolux reports 78% reduction of greenhouse emissions in operations - and is four years ahead of plan

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By the end of 2021, Electrolux had reduced its absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (direct and indirect in operations) by 78% compared to 2015. This means that the company is four years ahead of its 2025 plan for the science-based target of 80% reduction - the new Electrolux Sustainability Report 2021 revealed today.

Another highlight of the report is that the company's scope 3 emissions (when products are in use) also decreased by around 20% compared to 2015, which puts Electrolux well on its way to meet its science-based target to reduce its scope 3 emissions by 25% in 2025.

The report covers the company's progress on its sustainability targets according to its For the Better 2030 sustainability framework.

"The sustainability framework guides our journey to achieve a Better Company, Better Solutions and Better Living within society and to become climate neutral throughout our value chain by 2050," says Electrolux CEO Jonas Samuelson. "Our focus and commitment have put us four years ahead of target in reducing our greenhouse emissions in operations and we will continue to build on this fantastic result."

During the year Electrolux was also recognized for its sustainability leadership with a prestigious A score for its actions on Climate and Water as well as a Supplier Engagement Leader by the global non-profit CDP.

"I am particularly proud of the good progress we made toward our science-based target in 2021 and the leadership recognition we received from CDP," says Vanessa Butani, VP Group Sustainability. "Also, our work to envision the future of better living together with young people during the year was important as it will help shape our sustainable innovation approach in the years ahead to meet the needs of future generations."

In 2021, Electrolux commissioned a survey of almost 14,000 young people from 13 countries to gain insight into their hopes and concerns for the future in the key themes of food, clothing care and wellbeing at home. The resulting Change-Makers Report highlighted a great deal of worries for the future among young people – but also a profound understanding of the challenges facing society and belief that they can be part of the solution. Their insights will be used to drive product innovation over the coming years to ensure Electrolux continues to shape better living by meeting the needs of young consumers.

