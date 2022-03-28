South Street Securities Becomes the Lead Investor in Kayenta's Latest Capital Raise

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. ("South Street") is proud to support Kayenta Ltd ("Kayenta"), developers of hedge fund software solutions, as the leading investor in their latest capital raise.

The capital will be used to expand R&D resources and accelerate product development tailored to the needs of Kayenta's hedge fund clients. Kayenta builds cloud native, API driven software that gives investment managers unparalleled transparency into their financing costs. The robust base offering with optional modules offers clients the opportunity to build the system that best fits their needs and price point.

"We are excited to partner with Kayenta. They are a great complement to our existing business. We are confident in the Kayenta team and this should be a win-win for both sides," commented Anthony Venditti, Managing Director and Head of Equity Finance.

In addition to South Street, a consortium of investors with deep knowledge and background in both the hedge fund and prime brokerage space participated in the oversubscribed offering. This commitment from market professionals demonstrates the widespread support for Kayenta.

"This is an exciting partnership for Kayenta. Clients buy-in has been fantastic and this capital raise will help accelerate our product delivery and ability to scale. The South Street management team will bring valuable experience and together we are confident we will deliver the market leading treasury technology solution," said Chris Hagstrom, CEO of Kayenta.

James Tabacchi, President and CEO of South Street added, "We have always been focused on FinTech via our affiliate Matrix Applications. South Street operates multiple complementary businesses in the fixed income, mortgage, equity, asset management, and banking sectors. Our partnership is expected to expand our FinTech footprint and provide growth opportunities for our finance businesses. This will further diversify our portfolio of complementary businesses. The Kayenta investment is another example of our efforts to prudently expand across all lines of business to drive value for our stakeholders."

South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. operates, through its wholly owned broker dealer subsidiaries, a leading repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA mortgage origination hedging, and equity finance. Additionally, affiliates of South Street include technology company Matrix Applications, LLC, asset management company, South Street Capital Management, and service-disabled veteran and minority owned broker dealer AmeriVet, LLC.

