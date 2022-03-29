Akerna to participate in upcoming Green Growth Summit, Cantor U.S. Cannabis Conference, and Oppenheimer 7th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

DENVER, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading enterprise software company and developer of one of the most comprehensive technology infrastructures, ecosystems, and compliance engine powering the global cannabis industry, announced today that management will participate in the Green Growth Summit being held in Chicago on April 6th, the Cantor U.S. Cannabis Conference being held virtually on April 12 –14th, and the Oppenheimer 7th Annual Emerging Growth Conference being held virtually on May 10th.

Green Growth Summit

Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley will attend the Green Growth Summit on April 6, 2022 and participate in a live panel discussion titled "The Future of Cannabis".

Date: April 6, 2022



Location: The Dalcy Hall, Chicago, IL



Time: 5:00pm – 5:45pm CT



Register: https://greengrowthsummit.com/

Cantor U.S. Cannabis Conference

CEO Jessica Billingsley and CFO John Fowle will attend the Cantor U.S. Cannabis Conference, held virtually on April 12 – 14, 2022. CEO Jessica Billingsley will participate in a panel discussing tech services provided to the cannabis industry.

Date: April 12, 2022



Time: 10:00am ET

To request a one-on-one meeting with management or to view the panel discussion, please contact a Cantor representative.

Oppenheimer 7th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

CEO Jessica Billingsley will attend the Oppenheimer 7th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, held virtually on May 10, 2022. For more info or to request a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact opcoconferences@opco.com .

About Akerna:

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $30 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. Using connected data and information to propel the cannabis industry forward, Akerna empowers businesses, governments, patients, and consumers to make smart decisions.

The Company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators. Akerna also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services and data analytics for businesses as well as solo sciences, Leaf Data Systems, Trellis, Ample Organics, Viridian Sciences and 365 Cannabis.

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release and any accompanying statements by management are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but participation in the conference, Akerna's future business plans, Akerna's potential business strengths in the market and any other statements expressing the views of Akerna's management on future business results or strategy. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Akerna's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes (including, without limitation, the results of Akerna's contracts, strategic initiatives, and business plans as described herein) to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others that may affect actual results or outcomes, include (i) Akerna's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of being a public company, (ii) competition, (iii) Akerna's ability to grow and manage growth profitably, (iv) Akerna's ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, (v) costs related to being a public company, (vi) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (vii) Akerna's ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, including Viridian, and achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with acquired businesses, (viii) and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Akerna's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under "Risk Factors" therein. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those vary from forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial and other information, are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Akerna's control. All information herein speaks only as of the date hereof, in the case of information about Akerna, or the date of such information, in the case of information from persons other than Akerna. Akerna undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein. Forecasts and estimates regarding Akerna's industry and end markets are based on sources believed to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

