Blockware Solutions Unveils Flagship Kentucky Mining Location

Leading crypto mining firm opens first ever customer centric turnkey operation in Belfry, Kentucky

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockware Solutions (BWS), an industry leader in blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining, is excited to announce the opening of its flagship facility in Belfry, KY. The new 20-Megawatt data center will facilitate professional mining that will give individual customers total control over their own mining activities.

The data center, which has been testing with select customers since January 2022, will be one of the only locations that is built, operated, and managed for individual customers and not as just a self-mining enterprise. After working closely with the local and state government, Blockware Solutions' new location will help revitalize the Belfry community with well-paying jobs, generous benefit packages, and tap into unused electricity to ensure power is being efficiently utilized.

"Since the company's founding in 2017, Blockware Solutions has seen tremendous growth. As we continue our journey, we are excited to open our new location that is going to help support the local Belfry community with impactful job opportunities in this new sector," said Mason Jappa, CEO and co-founder of Blockware Solutions. "Abandoned and forgotten by a once thriving coal industry, our new location will help tap into home-grown resources, as we look to help reinvigorate the community with a burgeoning industry. We are proud to unveil our new project as we stand alongside our local and state partners to bring the lucrative and emerging crypto mining market to Belfry."

"It is my hope that a region known for mining coal will now benefit from this different type of mining," Kentucky State Representative Angie Hatton said. "It means a lot to see Blockware Solutions invest here and create these jobs, and I also hope that its significant electricity needs will help stabilize our steep residential rates. It would mean the world if our families could save money while Blockware Solutions is literally creating it."

"The impact this facility will have on the local community and job creation is monumental," said Zach Staton, President of Cyber Innovation Group, a subsidiary of Blockware Solutions. "To have a large tech company invest capital into Belfry is paramount to combat the loss of the coal industry and the subsequent rampant poverty and job loss. With high paying jobs and a reliable industry, we are excited to welcome Blockware."

The company's new location will allow people to co-locate rigs in a state of the art 20-megawatt center, with the potential to service up to 75 megawatts. This is the first of three planned Kentucky sites as the company is currently scouting additional locations to expand its presence in the state. Blockware Solutions has already locked down the power assets needed to continue growing and serving clients for long term, multi-year deals that gives them total control over their mining destiny.

About Blockware Solutions

Blockware Solutions is a first of its kind operation that gives global Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency miners a turnkey solution to access an emerging and fast-growing market. Blockware offers mining rig hardware procurement, mining rig colocation services (owned and operated by the firm), professional mining, pool operation, and staking / validator / master node operations. The company has sold over 250,000 mining rigs since its launch in 2017, placed over 250 MW's of hosting clients, mined thousands of Bitcoin, and publishes Proprietary Research through it's research arm Blockware Intelligence, which has been translated in over 15 languages and has garnished millions of views. For more information, visit: https://www.blockwaresolutions.com/.

