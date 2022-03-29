Clockwise Introduces Links, a Smarter Way to Schedule Meetings

The first-of-its-kind AI-enabled product gives users the ability to thoughtfully schedule meetings while preserving Focus Time

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clockwise, the time orchestration platform that's reimagining the way people work, today announced Clockwise Links ("Links"), a smart scheduling product that finds the best time for all involved to meet. Links enable users to schedule external meetings in a snap, providing a link that not only indicates openings on a calendar, but also taps AI-driven insights to preserve Focus Time and account for user preferences to ensure that their workdays stay as sustainable and productive as possible.

Clockwise Logo (PRNewswire)

Not surprisingly, research shows that employees are multitasking and sending emails in 30% of their meetings . Meetings, more often than not, get in the way of getting work done. Without adequate Focus Time, employees are forced to prepare for one meeting while in the middle of another as they scramble to find time to get things done. This leads to less productive meetings and an unsustainable work day.

While some appointment scheduling tools have removed the monotonous back and forth of sharing availability, they've also led to stray meetings being dropped in when an employee least expects them, or when they're hoping to go heads down to tackle a larger project. This has made scheduling easy to a fault, breaking up what would have been a productive stretch of the day just to save a few minutes.

With Links, a user sets their calendar preferences, sends a generated link to their internal or external contact and then Clockwise handles the rest. With AI-powered insights, the Clockwise platform takes over 10 factors into consideration (including Focus Time and working hours preferences) and surfaces the best times for the invitee to schedule, so they can choose a time that's best for both people. Clockwise then sends out invites automatically and syncs them across the users' calendars instantly. Through highlighting the best times to meet, both attendees can bring their whole-selves to the meeting.

"The modern workday is broken, in large part because of the way we schedule meetings," said Matt Martin, CEO and co-founder of Clockwise. "In order to prevent burnout and improve productivity, we need to be more intentional about the way we spend our time. At Clockwise, we are on a mission to do what calendars cannot – make time for people. Clockwise Links brings a new level of thoughtfulness to scheduling that hasn't existed before, preserving and protecting employees' Focus Time so they can finally get some meaningful work done."

Over 10,000 organizations run on Clockwise, including Netflix, Twitter, Atlassian and Asana. With Links, these companies now have visibility into the best time to meet, helping their teams become more present during their time together and more productive when they're apart.

Clockwise Links are now available to all Clockwise users. Claim your link here: getclockwise.com/scheduling .

About Clockwise:

Clockwise is the solution to the modern workday. It optimizes your team's schedules to create more time in everyone's day — so we can feel present when we're working together and focused when we're working on our own. Clockwise's mission is to help people make time for what matters, and over 10,000 organizations run on Clockwise, including Netflix, Twitter, Atlassian and Asana.

