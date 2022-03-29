College Consensus Publishes Consensus Ranking of The 25 Best Women's Colleges for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus , a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the 25 Best Women's Colleges for 2022 .

In a society that discriminates so harshly against women, women's colleges represent a beacon of hope

Initially founded in the 19th century to give women equal access to education, women's colleges continue to play a vital role in educating and fostering the future leaders of America.

"In a society that historically and currently discriminates so harshly against women, women's colleges represent a beacon of hope," says College Consensus Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris. "They've produced many women who have disrupted the status quo and have made notable contributions to society. Women's college graduates are changing the world for the better"

To determine the 25 Best Women's Colleges, College Consensus combined the results of the most respected college ranking systems with the averaged ratings of thousands of real student reviews from around the web to provide the most comprehensive picture of the women's college landscape.

The Top 10 Women's Colleges for 2022 are:

Wellesley College Bryn Mawr College Barnard College Mount Holyoke College Smith College Spelman College Cedar Crest College College of St. Benedict St. Mary's College Simmons University

"Women's colleges offer smaller student populations, less gender inequality, active campus communities, extensive leadership opportunities, and strong networks," continues Carrie Sealey-Morris. "They're an excellent option. And students considering women's colleges should look no further than this list. It's the most comprehensive ranking of women's colleges out there as it factors in both respected rankings and student reviews."

In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.

This list is a feature of College Consensus' Annual Consensus Rankings. Throughout March and April, College Consensus will be publishing dozens of new national, regional, and state college rankings for 2022.

