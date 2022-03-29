Drift Launches Enhanced Partner Program to Support Rapid Customer Adoption and Company Growth

New Solutions Partner Tiers Recognize Top-Performing Drift Partners

BOSTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drift, the Conversation Cloud company, today announced its inaugural Drift Solutions Partner Tiers to recognize top-performing partners. The new tiered program helps clients find the right service partner by highlighting top partners and connecting them with a vetted and recommended partner capable of meeting their needs.

Drift incepted its partner program three years ago, now evolving to mirror company growth with a more robust way of quantifying success with partners and a structure for recognizing the company's most committed and revenue-impacting allies. The new Drift Solutions Partner Tiers Program offers agency, consulting, and system integrator partners a guide to grow their practice and expand their technology stacks and related services. As partners grow their business with Drift, they can scale their benefits with Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers.

Agencies partner with Drift to reduce the time-to-value for their clients, as the enhanced capabilities of partnerships help clients see results from their investment faster. Partners are also able to grow the lifetime value of their clients. Gold partners include Accenture, LiftAI, Digital Reach Agency and The Bot Lab, while longtime Drift partners, Shift Paradigm and ROI DNA, both achieved Platinum tier status with this initial rollout.

"Drift's commitment to its customers and product vision is second to none," said Matt Quirie, CEO of ROI DNA. "Their newly announced Conversation Cloud isn't just a simple evolution of that category but a giant leap and positive disruption to Conversion Rate Optimization's status quo."

Partners help clients drive more leads, book more meetings, and grow pipeline and revenue quickly. Drift reports seeing a 200% higher win rate when clients work with their partners, and a 70% higher adoption rate in the first-year subscription value when a partner is matched with a customer after their initial evaluation. By partnering with Drift, businesses can tie their business inputs to tangible, measurable outputs like leads captured, meetings booked, pipeline created, and revenue generated — instead of tasks.

"This was a record-breaking year for Drift and our partners were a critical part of our growth, providing the support our customers need to scale digital experiences for buyers," said Elias Torres, co-founder and CTO of Drift. "We are elevating our existing partner program to meet new demand with our new Solutions Partner Tiers, which allows us to connect our customers with our most capable and committed partners and provides a framework to measure success."

Apply to become a Drift Solutions Partner here or check out the Partner directory .

About Drift

Drift®, the Conversation Cloud company, helps businesses connect with people at the right time, in the right place with the right conversation. Using the Drift Conversation Cloud, businesses can personalize experiences that lead to more quality pipeline, revenue and lifelong customers. Drift brings Conversational Marketing, Conversational Sales and Conversational Service into a single platform that integrates chat, email and video and powers personalized experiences with artificial intelligence (AI) at all stages of the customer journey. More than 5,000 customers use Drift to deliver a more enjoyable and more human buying experience that builds trust and accelerates revenue. Representing less than 1% of unicorns led by Latino founders, Drift is building an equitable, enduring company to transform the way businesses buy from businesses.

For more information, visit www.drift.com and follow @drift.

