HomeGoods Launches Dream Vibes, a New Digital Experience That Translates Your Actual Dreams into Home Design Inspiration

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as HomeGoods provides endless inspiration with unexpected discoveries at every turn, so can your very own dreams. HomeGoods Dream Vibes is a new digital experience that taps into an unexpected source of inspiration – dreams – to help consumers discover new home design ideas and unlock their greatest interior décor desires.

Beginning today, consumers can visit HomeGoodsDreamVibes.com to experience a new way of refreshing their surroundings and receive a Dream Vibe, a personal, décor-filled design snapshot. Receiving your Dream Vibe has three easy steps:

Enter your dream via voice-to-text or text input, sharing what happened from beginning to end.

Answer a few multiple-choice questions about your dream including where you were, who you were with and how it made you feel, and more.

Watch as your dream is translated by the IBM Natural Language Understanding algorithm that decodes the dream's sentiment to find the textures, colors, shapes and décor details inspired by the mood of your dream, leading you to your very own Dream Vibe result.

"HomeGoods inspires its customers to discover unexpected finds they didn't even know they wanted," said Sarah Ajamian, Manager of Marketing, HomeGoods. "We created Dream Vibes to spark new home design inspiration, and we can't wait to see how consumers will use their dreams to help breathe new life into their favorite spaces."

As someone who oversees home projects from start to finish, HomeGoods recruited TV personality Tyler Cameron , star of ABC's The Bachelorette and FOX's Dirty Dancing, to be the first to put HomeGoods Dream Vibes to the test and turn the tables to focus on his own home.

"Finding, flipping and building homes is in my DNA and seeing the result through people's eyes is what fuels me. I'm constantly looking for new inspiration to bring to my projects and even my own home to make my spaces really speak to me," said Cameron. "I dreamt about spending time with my entire family and everyone from high school – literally everyone! So, when I decorated my home based on my HomeGoods Dream Vibe, Popcorn and PJs, Please, it helped me create a vision for my home I would have never designed otherwise."

Tyler's Dream Vibe features a calming color palette of deep blue hues, vibrant touches including mixed metals and warm leather accents to inspire a welcoming yet playful environment that will bring people together.

Visit a store near you or HomeGoods.com to bring your Dream Vibe to life with quality finds at affordable prices.

About HomeGoods

HomeGoods operates more than 846 stores across the country and is a division of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 29, 2022, TJX operated a total of 4,689 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. TJX's press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

To shop HomeGoods online, visit HomeGoods.com and for more design tips, inspiration and more, visit us on Instagram at @homegoods, Facebook at facebook.com/homegoods, Pinterest at pinterest.com/homegoods and Twitter at @homegoods. Shoppers can also share their online and in-store finds on social with #HomeGoodsFinds.

