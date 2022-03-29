Expert Connections
The Teaser Trail to Easter Jeep® Safari 2022 - Trail Marker 5

Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Auburn Hills, Mich., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pushing Jeep® open-air freedom to the extreme, this concept carries the latest custom innovations from Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar, while standing ready to prove its legendary 4x4 capability and class-exclusive, off-road, 4xe plug-in hybrid power on some of the toughest trails in the world.

