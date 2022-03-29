TKO Miller Advises Horsfield Companies on its Sale to BARD Materials

MILWAUKEE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of Horsfield Companies (Horsfield or the Company), a premier provider of construction materials and services, to BARD Materials (BARD), a leading supplier of ready-mix concrete and aggregate.

TKO Miller www.TKOMiller.com (PRNewsfoto/TKO Miller, LLC) (PRNewswire)

About HCI

Horsfield Companies is a vertically integrated provider of ready-mix concrete and concrete-related materials and services to the Midwest construction industry through the combination of Horsfield Materials, Inc. (HMI) and Horsfield Construction, Inc. (HCI). Horsfield Materials specializes in providing construction materials including ready-mix concrete and aggregate, such as crushed rock and sand, whereas Horsfield Construction specializes in concrete paving, underground and pipe construction, and excavation services. Originally founded in 1984 as a paving contractor, the Company has since grown to occupy seven locations, which include equipment maintenance, materials testing, aggregate quarries, and ready-mix operations. The Company's core geographic focus includes Northeastern Iowa, Southwestern Wisconsin, and Northwestern Illinois.

About BARD Materials

For over 70 years, BARD Materials has been an area leader in the ready-mix concrete and aggregate industry. Established in 1946 as a small sand and gravel company in Dyersville, Iowa, BARD has grown to become one of the largest ready-mix providers in the region.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com

Media Contact: Katie Yde, (414) 375-2660

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TKO Miller