Gibson Energy Confirms 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Annual General Meeting Dates and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details

CALGARY, AB, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that it expects to release its 2022 first quarter financial and operating results on Monday, May 2, 2022 after the close of North American markets. The 2022 first quarter management's discussion and analysis and unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company's website at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2022 first quarter financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The conference call dial-in numbers are:

416-764-8659 / 1-888-664-6392

Conference ID: 08819166

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL. Additionally, a digital recording will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion until May 17, 2022, using the following dial-in numbers:

416-764-8677 / 1-888-390-0541

Replay Entry Code: 819166#

Annual General Meeting & Webcast Details

Gibson is holding its annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00am Mountain Time (12:00 noon Eastern Time). Due to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be held as a virtual-only meeting conducted via live audio webcast to ensure the upmost safety for our attendees. Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate at the virtual-only meeting regardless of their geographic location. Participants are encouraged to register for the live audio webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the presentation start time.

Following the conclusion of the formal proceedings of Gibson's annual shareholder meeting, Mr. Steve Spaulding, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address shareholders and provide brief remarks on the current state of the business and discuss the highlights of the Company's key initiatives.

The live audio webcast can be accessed using the following URL:

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL.

Additionally, information and materials related to the annual general meeting of shareholders can be accessed using the following URL:

About Gibson

Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI) is a Canadian-based liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies

Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 776-3146

Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com

