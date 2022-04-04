Skanska renovates and expands acute care services facility for hospital in Virginia, USA, for USD 78M, about SEK 720M

Skanska renovates and expands acute care services facility for hospital in Virginia, USA, for USD 78M, about SEK 720M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Bon Secours - St. Francis Medical Center, Inc. to renovate and expand an acute care services facility in Midlothian, Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 78M, about SEK 720M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter 2022.

The expansion aspect of the project includes a vertical two-floor addition above the existing surgical department on the second floor. The new third floor will house a med-surg nursing unit with observation rooms and the new the fourth floor will be used for critical care ICU beds and NICU rooms.

As part of the renovation of the existing building, a former ICU unit will be renovated to accommodate an observation unit. The fourth floor of the adjacent building will be reconfigured to accommodate a new Mother-Infant Unit. Additional renovations will include a new retail pharmacy, MRI suite, physicians dining and central plant upgrades.

Construction began December 2021, and completion is scheduled for April 2024.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Maritza E. Ferreira, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 4922003

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3538480/1558465.pdf 20220404 US acute care services facility https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-20220404-bs-st-francis,c3033198 Image 20220404 BS St Francis

View original content:

SOURCE Skanska