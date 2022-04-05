CALCHIP CONNECT LAUNCHES FIRST PLUG AND PLAY HELIUM 5G/LORAWAN® STORE

Limited Quantities of Omni-Protocol Gateways, Outdoor, and Indoor Small Cells Now Available for Purchase

WARMINSTER, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalChip Connect, Inc., (CCC) the leading IoT and Helium distributor nationwide, has launched the first Plug-and-Play Helium 5G solutions store, in collaboration with FreedomFi and other key ecosystem partners.

The Helium 5G gateway and small cells, powered by FreedomFi firmware, provide a way for users to build their own cellular network, which will allow dedicated connectivity across end devices, and also eventually give the ability to mine cryptocurrency. This is all accomplished at a fraction of the cost of a standard cellular deployment and is easy to setup through the FreedomFi Plug-and-Play Experience. In addition, these solutions all include LoRaWAN® capability, allowing customers who deploy to quickly connect LoRaWAN® sensors and drive additional data with better efficiencies all in one solution.

"We're excited to support CalChip Connect in launching their online store. Powered by Magma open-source project, FreedomFi Gateway coupled with certified, plug-and-play CBRS small cells offers the easiest and most cost-efficient path for anybody to own and operate their dedicated private cellular network," said Boris Renski, Co-founder and CEO at FreedomFi.

To kick off the launch of the store, customers will have the option to purchase just the FreedomFi LoRaWAN® and 5G-Ready Miner alone, which is the only HIP-19 approved 5G gateway, or bundle the gateway with an indoor CBRS small cell - the FreedomFi One - or an outdoor CRBS small cell - Baicells NOVA 430i-pre-provisoned with FreedomFi software.

"The Helium 5G movement offers a unique opportunity for people to finally build their own network and make some money along the way. As this network builds, it will create additional opportunity for devices to scale and solutions to be deployed. We look forward to the continued collaboration with FreedomFi and others in the ecosystem, as we look to build the world's largest 5G and LoRaWAN® decentralized network together," said TJ Rancour, CalChip Connect Co-Founder and President.

