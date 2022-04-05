STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch's CFO, Torbjörn Wingårdh, leaves RaySearch effective immediately. The process to recruit a new CFO has been initiated. The company's deputy CEO Björn Hårdemark has been appointed as interim CFO.



Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, concludes:"We have, after five months, decided that Torbjörn quits as CFO, and we wish him the best of luck in the future."



For further information, please contact CEO Johan Löf.



About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by more than 800 clinics in more than 40 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com .

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

