Taurian Consulting Wins Contract to Support Department of Veterans Affairs Sustainability Initiatives

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taurian Consulting, a joint venture between Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services to the public and commercial sectors, and ReefPoint Group, a veteran-owned firm specializing in transforming government agencies with health IT and data analytics support, has won a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to support enterprise-wide sustainability initiatives for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Building upon decades of support to the VA as individual businesses, Taurian Consulting, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, will provide innovative sustainability consulting services to the Office of Asset Enterprise Management through the Program Support and Services for Energy, Environment, & Fleet Program Service IDIQ.

Under this contract award, Taurian Consulting will provide insights to support a broad range of sustainability initiatives related to energy and water, environment, fleet, sustainable buildings, and climate change. This IDIQ will help VA address an emerging set of requirements and opportunities pertaining to improving environmental sustainability, while executing the department's mission to provide comprehensive healthcare and benefits to the nation's veterans.

"We are honored by this opportunity for Taurian Consulting to provide support to the VA through this important work," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "Given the transformational nature of this engagement for the VA, we will leverage our collective capabilities and strengths to bring forward innovative technologies and market-leading sustainability solutions to support the VA mission while helping them continue to provide high-quality services to our nation's veterans."

"I couldn't be prouder of the team we have built to support Taurian Consulting, and this contract win is indicative of the positive impact Taurian will make for our government clients," said Peter Anthony, president of ReefPoint Group and managing director of Taurian Consulting. "I look forward to continuing to serve alongside Guidehouse as we empower our clients to improve performance, efficiency, and effectiveness for the people they serve."

As a pioneer with a 30-year history in sustainability, decarbonization, and environmental, social, and governance spaces, Guidehouse blends leading-edge commercial sustainability experience with decades of public sector sustainability impact. It is well-positioned to tackle the breadth of VA's needs addressing energy efficiency, environmental justice, fleet electrification, climate risk, climate literacy, public engagement, capital planning, and other related issues. VA's sustainability initiative, supported by one of the first Cabinet-level agency procurements to respond to new sustainability mandates and opportunities, will draw on Guidehouse's strategy and program management solutions, data-driven approach, robust frameworks, and predictive intelligence to address risks and ensure operational efficiencies.

Guidehouse and ReefPoint Group created Taurian Consulting in 2021 as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business company in accordance with the US Small Business Administration's "All-Small" Mentor-Protégé Program.

About Taurian Consulting: Taurian Consulting, a joint venture between Guidehouse and ReefPoint, brings more than two decades of combined public sector consulting experience focused on driving healthcare innovation and transformation for defense, federal, and commercial health markets. A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business company, Taurian Consulting strengthens the continued service and community commitments of both organizations. To learn more about the services and capabilities of Taurian Consulting LLC, please visit www.taurianconsulting.com or contact solutions@taurianconsulting.com.

About Guidehouse: Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

About ReefPoint Group: Reefpoint Group, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business founded by US Naval Academy graduates in 2008 who saw an opportunity to continue serving others to help ensure our nation's veterans and servicemembers receive the finest healthcare and support services. Reefpoint Group furthers this stewardship mission today using proven, agile development and improvement methodologies to optimize processes and achieve desirable outcomes for a variety of federal agencies. Learn more: www.reefpointgroup.com

