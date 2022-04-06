Kinecta Joins the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions' Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund Campaign and Commits up to $50,000

For every $1 Donated, Kinecta will Match $2 up to $50,000. Donations to Address Immediate Humanitarian Needs

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union joins the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions, the fundraising and engagement arm of the World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU), on its Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund campaign. Kinecta is committed to supporting those impacted by the ongoing crisis and asks members and non-members to make donations at any of its locations or online at https://kinecta.ejoinme.org/ukrainianrelief through April 18, 2022. For every $1 donated, Kinecta will match $2 towards Ukrainian relief efforts up to $50,000.

(PRNewsfoto/Kinecta Federal Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions will primarily direct support to vetted non-governmental organizations that are providing emergency humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and in neighboring European countries hosting Ukrainian refugees. Other collected funds will be donated to mitigate both short- and long-term impacts to Ukraine's credit union system and those that look to it for support, including both employees and members.

"Kinecta is committed to the communities we serve at home and abroad, our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and everyone affected by the ongoing crisis," said Keith Sultemeier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinecta. "Please join us in supporting Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions' Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund campaign to address immediate humanitarian needs for those still in Ukraine and for more than four million Ukrainian refugees who have fled the country."

Once the situation is stable, WOCCU will work on recovery and rebuilding efforts in collaboration with the Ukrainian American Credit Union Association, which represents 12 credit unions serving the Ukrainian diaspora in the United States. WOCCU acts as the leading voice for global advocacy and development on behalf of the international credit union community, and it continues to promote economic freedom and the sustainable growth of financial cooperatives across the globe through education, collaboration, and community-based development projects.

During 2021, Kinecta, its subsidiaries, and employees donated over $880,000 to charitable causes, volunteered over 5,100 hours, and participated in over 225 community events. To learn more about Kinecta's community outreach programs and activities, visit kinecta.org/community.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.6 billion and over 270,000 member-owners. Its 800+ employees serve members from 31 branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with recent expansion into New York, New Jersey, and Northern California, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Daily Breeze readers have named Kinecta a top credit union for the past 11 years in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Kinecta supports its communities in a variety of ways, by giving back through the Kinecta Community Foundation as well as serving as the official financial services partner of the LA Galaxy, and sponsor of the Rochester Americans and Rochester Red Wings. To learn more about Kinecta, visit kinecta.org.

About Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions

Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions is the fundraising and engagement arm of the World Council of Credit Unions (World Council), the global trade association and development platform for credit unions. World Council promotes the sustainable development of credit unions and other financial cooperatives around the world to empower people through access to high quality and affordable financial services. World Council advocates on behalf of the global credit union system before international organizations and works with national governments to improve legislation and regulation. Its technical assistance programs introduce new tools and technologies to strengthen credit unions' financial performance and increase their outreach. World Council has implemented 300+ technical assistance programs in 90 countries. Worldwide, 86,451 credit unions in 118 countries serve 375 million people. Learn more about World Council's impact around the world at www.woccu.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kinecta Federal Credit Union