The Illustrative Mathematics K-5 Math curriculum gets stamp of approval by EdReports.

DUBUQUE, Iowa, April 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kendall Hunt is excited to announce that the Illustrative Mathematics K–5 Math curriculum has met all three of the requirements from EdReports. This program fulfills expectations for Alignment to the CCSSM, Focus and Coherence, and Rigor and Practice-Content Connections.

IM K–5 Math is exemplary of Kendall Hunt's commitment to providing innovative programs for educators to use in their class. Illustrative Mathematics K–5 Math provides students and educators with a unique, engaging, and inclusive approach to mathematics, providing all students with the skills, understanding, and practice that will stay with them for life. When developing IM K–5 Math, the elementary writing team at Illustrative Mathematics was committed to providing every student with opportunities to see themselves in the curriculum, regardless of race, ethnicity, language, gender, ability, and socioeconomic status.

"The entire Illustrative Mathematics K-12 Math curriculum is an exceptional and new-aged way to teach students math. It's entirely different from anything we've worked with before," says Charley Cook, Vice President of Kendall Hunt's K-12 Division.

"We are honored that Kendall Hunt's IM Certified version of our grades K–5 curriculum is green-lighted by EdReports. This reinforces that we are creating a high-quality and rigorous mathematics curriculum for all students and teachers," says Dr. William G. McCallum, Illustrative Mathematics' CEO and Cofounder.

By utilizing this standards-aligned curriculum, students will receive learning support in their early years. Teachers can use IM K–5 Math curriculum to provide students with opportunities to connect math to the real world and to foster conceptual understanding of the mathematical material. Recently, the teachings of IM have been further enhanced inside a robust, digital platform; Kiddom. This paid platform allows for students, educators, and admins the ability to easily visualize progress, track pacing, and customize the way the Kendall Hunt curriculum is presented in an easily modifiable format.

For more information about Kendall Hunt, call 800-542-6657 or go to www.k12.kendallhunt.com

About Kendall Hunt Publishing:

Kendall Hunt has a 75-year history of providing innovative educational solutions. As the publisher of hands-on science, mathematics, and gifted curricula for grades K-12, we are also the leading partner in open educational resource offerings, including Illustrative Mathematics and OpenSciEd. In conjunction with offering a variety of stand-alone K-12 products, ConstructEd, a division of Kendall Hunt, allows both educational institutions and teachers to create made-to-order, customized textbooks or digital products using existing products or creating their own. For more information, visit www.k12.kendallhunt.com.

