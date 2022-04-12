Educative Unveils Educative Enterprise, a New Engineering Enablement Platform Empowering Development Teams to Learn and Thrive

Building on the power of the Educative learning platform, a suite of new tools will enable developer onboarding, empower learning and discovery, and unify the engineering experience

SEATTLE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Educative , a leader in interactive learning and development for software developers, today announced the launch of Educative Enterprise. This first-to-market engineering enablement platform built for developers, by developers, will offer a set of tools designed to make every developer more productive and successful.

Educative logo (PRNewsfoto/Educative) (PRNewswire)

Enterprises today face a significant workforce upheaval spurred by remote work and a talent shortage of software developers and engineers, ultimately driving an increased demand for employee engagement and enablement solutions. This change in market landscape alongside the unique nature of engineer learning and collaboration has uncovered gaps in the employee engagement and communication market. Broadly focused employee onboarding and engagement solutions lack the tools necessary to address these unique needs, while Educative Enterprise was developed specifically to meet them by supporting remote onboarding, team connection and collaboration; encouraging knowledge discovery and just-in-time learning, and delivering hands-on interactive projects in a safe, secure and no set-up required coding environment.

"We are seeing the greatest demand in human history for software developers and engineers. This is, without a doubt, shifting how business leaders think about and approach the unique employee experience of their engineering organizations," said Fahim ul Haq, CEO and co-founder, Educative. "It's no longer enough to hire well; every company must successfully integrate new team members and provide collaborative opportunities to develop and retain existing talent. Educative Enterprise brings together everything these engineers need to thrive - from day one and beyond - and delivers the tools that are essential to help them innovate, ramp up new technologies and deliver new products faster."

Educative Enterprise introduces three initial offerings to provide engineering teams with built-in capabilities to onboard new engineers, encourage personalized learning and discovery, and provide a dedicated space where skills can be practiced in real-time.

Educative Onboarding enables software engineering leaders to build the perfect growth plan and track progress for every new team member.

Educative Courses offers a rich library of over 350 expertly-authored engineering courses on today's most pressing engineering technologies, including APIs, AI and machine learning, data science, programming languages, and security.

Educative Projects allows team members to directly apply complex problem-solving skills by building an interactive project inside a browser.

"SimpleCitizen chose Educative not only because of the more interactive and go-at-your-own-pace approach compared to other platforms, but also because of the ability to curate learning curriculum to maximize efforts spent to help in daily work," said Logan Grunnell, VP of Engineering, SimpleCitizen. "We've been able to develop courses involving SimpleCitizen specific content right alongside pre-built Educative content that fits in our stack. This has allowed us to onboard some new developers quickly and more easily fill in knowledge gaps for other members of the team without having them sit through videos or attempt to wade through wikis."

As today's job market continues to offer enterprises both challenges and opportunities, those that are able to offer tailored solutions - built specifically for developers - will not only have an edge on their competition but create an environment that allows teams to grow and thrive. Educative Enterprise offers the best of both worlds, effectively supporting engineers while delighting their managers and ensuring enterprises are well-positioned to navigate current and future recruitment, hiring and training issues.

About Educative

Educative is the leading provider of hands-on training with interactive in-browser coding exercises designed to teach, test, and develop skills of engineering managers and developers. Its interactive courses are designed in conjunction with external tech experts and feature interactive training which studies show helps learners retain significantly more information than video-based courses. Used by individuals and businesses alike, Educative's courses help software developers learn more quickly and efficiently than other platforms. The company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists for its tremendous business growth. To learn more, visit www.educative.io .

Contact: Finn Partners for Educative, educative@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Educative