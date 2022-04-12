HONK Announces New Battery Replacement Service for Insurers' Roadside Assistance Programs

With a Top-10 auto insurer as an initial customer, HONK now offers battery replacement service for clients' policyholders

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HONK Technologies , the industry-leading digital roadside assistance and vehicle transport platform company, announced a new premium battery replacement service that it has begun to provide to top 10 auto insurers.

With this new service, when motorists request a jump start for a dead battery via their insurance app, HONK app, or representative (if the request takes place via phone), they will be offered an option to purchase a new battery in the event their battery test indicates it needs replacement. If the motorist selects the battery replacement option, HONK's platform will search for nearby providers that also have a compatible battery available for the service call. HONK's app will notify the motorist if their battery test fails and once again confirm their request to purchase the new battery onsite, using the already collected payment details, further expediting the service and purchase process. No real-time price negotiation is needed and no credit card transaction is required between the service provider and the motorist onsite as it is all completed through the app. The motorist can also decline the battery replacement for any reason.

This new service enables insurers to bring more value to their roadside assistance policies, which far and away account for the largest share of claims and the most frequent touch point with policyholders.

"Policyholders look to insurers for help with roadside events far more frequently than accident claims," said Rochelle Thielen, CRO at HONK, "So a positive, quality experience during that time-of-need is likely to be the most recent reflection on the value of their relationship with that insurer. At HONK, we're always looking for ways to enhance this relationship between the insurer and their insured so battery replacement is a great example of how we're now able to enhance that experience even further."

About HONK Technologies

HONK, a flexible on-demand mobility platform, helps top insurers, fleets, automotive OEMs and retailers deliver modern, digital roadside customer experiences and meet scalable same-day vehicle transport demands. HONK's digital-first, modular approach is designed to optimize roadside assistance programs, auto claims processing, accident scene management, fleet maintenance management, vehicle logistics and transport, so businesses can increase efficiencies through advanced digital tools, customizable integrations, and HONK's high-performing service provider network to build brand-defining retention and loyalty engines. To learn more, visit www.honkforhelp.com/industry-solutions .

