Introducing Astral Tequila, Nourished by the Sun and Stars

Have the Chance to Visit 'The House of Astral,' Designed in Collaboration with Astrologist Aliza Kelly for a Weekend of Brighter Connections

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slowly nurtured by the cyclical passing of warm daylight skies and cool luminous nights, Astral Tequila has arrived to brighten every moment. Astral, which means of the stars, is a new super-premium tequila crafted with 100% Blue Weber agave, nourished by the good energy that seeps from the sun and stars to infuse cocktails with bright bursts of citrus. Each time a bottle of Astral Tequila is opened, the vibrancy from the sun and stars is released anew.

Astral Tequila's production process is steeped in tradition and features a unique milling process using the tahona, a stone wheel which crushes the juices from the agave fibers. Those crushed fibers, or bagazo, are then used in the fermentation process to make use of more of the agave plant. This technique embraces the true character and flavor of the agave to create a complex yet smooth tequila with notes of crisp citrus, clover honey, and bright white pepper, with underlying agave and an abundance of tropical fruit.

"We're incredibly proud to introduce Astral Tequila. Our traditional and time intensive process creates a delicious, unique Tequila, made to be enjoyed with close friends for brighter cocktails and connections," shares Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "We also recognize that connections go far beyond drinks at the table, which is why we're giving back to the community through our sustainability initiative where we upcycle our spent agave fibers to make bricks that will be used to create new places for people to gather in local communities in Mexico. That's what Astral Tequila is all about, brightening connections."

In celebration of the launch, Astral Tequila is introducing The House of Astral, a new-to-world celestial getaway that provides guests with an incredible experience filled with the vibrancy from the sun and stars, just like Astral Tequila. Located just outside of Joshua Tree National Park, lauded as one of the greatest dark sky locations in the country, The House of Astral is curated in partnership with acclaimed astrologer Aliza Kelly, the brand's In-House 'ASTRALogist', to authentically create activities guided by the cosmos.

"There is no limit to how we can use astrology to help inform and guide our journeys and I'm thrilled to join Astral Tequila as the In-House ASTRALogist to do just that," said Aliza Kelly. "We're all extremely unique, but we're also all connected by the sun and stars, and working with Astral Tequila to curate experiences like The House of Astral and select cocktail recipes best suited for each zodiac sign, are such amazing ways to circulate the goodness that we can give and receive."

Starting today, US residents 21+ can enter for the chance to win a getaway to The House of Astral in late September, 2022 around the Fall Equinox with up to five of their closest friends (21+) by visiting www.HouseofAstral.com .**

Astral Tequila Blanco is best mixed into a Stellar Margarita and enjoyed with friends during Azure Hour, the magical point in the day when the sun and stars meet.

Stellar Margarita (Serves 4, perfect for entertaining)

6 oz Astral Tequila Blanco

2 oz Fresh Lime Juice

2 oz Agave Nectar

Top Up with Club Soda

Garnish: Lime

Glassware: 4 Rocks Glasses

Astral Tequila Blanco is currently available nationwide wherever spirits are sold for an SRP of $34.99. Please remember to enjoy Astral Tequila responsibly. For more information please visit www.astraltequila.com and follow @astraltequila on Instagram for custom Margarita recipes perfect for each Zodiac sign as curated by Aliza Kelly.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends 06/28/2022 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Trip is for 3 days/2 nights and includes "glamping" accommodations as well as some meals. Trip MUST be taken in late 9/2022; exact travel dates to be provided by Sponsor at time of winner notification. Alcohol is NOT part of prize. For official rules including full prize description/restrictions and odds of winning, visit www.HouseofAstral.com.

ABOUT ASTRAL TEQUILA

Astral Tequila is a super-premium tequila crafted using 100% Blue Weber agave nourished by the sun and stars in Jalisco, Mexico. Using a tahona and bagazo during fermentation, Astral Tequila's unique recipe uses traditional, time-intensive processes to create a radiant tequila that brightens every cocktail with notes of crisp citrus, clover honey and white pepper, with underlying agave and an abundance of tropical fruit. Each bottle of Astral Tequila produced helps continue the circular flow of good energy – leftover agave fibers are upcycled into adobe bricks to be used to construct buildings in local communities in Mexico to create more places to gather with loved ones and feel connected. For more information on Astral Tequila, please visit www.AstralTequila.com .

ABOUT DIAGEO NA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA .

ABOUT ALIZA KELLY

Aliza Kelly is a celebrity astrologer, host, author, and columnist. Aliza is a recurring guest on the The Drew Barrymore Show, on-camera talent for People Magazine's "Celebrity Astrology Investigation," and the host of Spotify's new live weekly show "Astrology Dating." She is the author of three books, including "The Mixology of Astrology: Cosmic Cocktail Recipes for Every Sign." In addition, she heads a robust online community of spirituality enthusiasts (The Constellation Club), writes horoscopes at Cosmopolitan Magazine, and will be releasing a card game entitled "There Are No Coincidences" with Abrams Books Fall 2022.

