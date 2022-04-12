NortonLifeLock to Announce Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on May 5, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results will be released Thursday, May 5, 2022, after market close. Following the press release, NortonLifeLock management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Fiscal 2022 Q4 and Full-Year Earnings Call

May 5, 2022

2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Conference call dial-in and live webcast available on Investor.NortonLifeLock.com

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

