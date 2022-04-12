River Capital Finance Partners with Mobile Industrial Robots to Help Expand Automation in the US

Cleveland financing company is named the US financing company for Denmark-based robotics manufacturer

CLEVELAND, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hardware financing company River Capital Finance announces their partnership with Mobile Industrial Robots to offer custom, flexible financing options to customers looking to automate their warehouses by investing in robots.

"With the current labor shortages and rising inflation, the need for warehouse automation is more crucial than ever," said Mike Jones, Senior Vice President of River Capital Finance. "We're excited to be able to offer financing solutions to Mobile Industrial Robot's customers so they can easily integrate automated solutions into their warehouses."

According to the Association for Advancing Automation, orders for robots in the US increased by 28% in 2021 to an all-time high of almost 40,000 units. With the pandemic and renewed focus on manufacturing in the US, there will continue to be a need for warehouse automation across industries and size of companies.

"Automation is a game-changer for manufacturers and in warehouse operations, and businesses need to optimize their workflows to maintain a competitive edge," said Rasmus Smet Jensen, Group Marketing Director of Mobile Industrial Robots. "The initial investment can be hard for small-to-medium sized business to afford, so River Capital Finance's leasing solutions are a great way for those companies to afford automation and get mobile robots running at a low monthly cost."

River Capital Finance has been providing leasing for warehouse equipment for more than 30 years, specializing in RFID, AIDC, warehouse automation, mobile computing, POS equipment and solutions technology.

"We've been doubling down on robotics as the warehouse industry started to see significant changes," added Jones. "We're proud to be at the forefront of this new industry and are looking forward to helping companies achieve the efficiency they need to be successful."

About River Capital Finance

River Capital Finance is a leading financing company that makes hardware and equipment more accessible through fast, convenient leasing options. With numerous payment plans, term-end options and equipment return policies available, we make it easier and more affordable to leverage cutting-edge technologies and equipment.

About Mobile Industrial Robots

MiR develops and manufactures the industry's most advanced range of collaborative and secure autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), which can quickly, easily and cost-effectively manage internal logistics, so that employees are free to carry out activities that create more value. Hundreds of medium-sized companies, major international enterprises, logistics centers and hospitals all over the world have installed MiR's innovative robots. As a global market leader, MiR has a global distribution network with distributors in over 60 countries and regional offices in New York, San Diego, Singapore, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai. MiR has grown quickly since it was established in 2013, and its turnover has increased significantly every year. MiR was established by experienced experts from the Danish robotics industry and its main office is in Odense, Denmark. MiR was acquired by Teradyne in 2018. For more information, visit www.mobile-industrial-robots.com

