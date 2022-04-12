Storm Guard Continues Expansion Across the South

Trusted roofing and construction franchise expands footprint throughout Texas, Florida and North Carolina

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard – an innovative and community-driven roofing and construction brand – is taking strides to expand its essential home restoration services in the cities of Charlotte, Fort Worth and Sarasota. Having some of the most unpredictable and severe weather in the country, Storm Guard's services are a necessity in these areas, making them the perfect market for franchise development. The newest franchise partners include Andrew and Stephanie White, Steve Kneller and Mike Gabele.

"Storm Guard brings trusted roofing, siding, painting, and window and gutter service to customers," stated Shane Lynch, President of Storm Guard. "The residents in Charlotte, Fort Worth and Sarasota deserve to have their homes protected by honest and reputable contractors who put integrity first. We are thrilled to have three new franchisees added to the Storm Guard family within these areas as we know we will bring trusted services to many residents here."

Since 2003, Storm Guard has been helping as many families as possible restore their homes after storms and solve problems that all property owners experience including roofing, siding, window improvements, painting, emergency tarping, and installing proper gutters. All repairs ranging from general home upgrades to storm restoration are completed with their customers' best interests in mind, with the brand taking measures to ensure their satisfaction such as alleviating the stress of dealing with insurance claims and providing high-quality work without the high cost.

"We know that the work we do is important to those who have been affected by severe weather," said Lynch. "The impact of our services on the families we have helped is evident and we are thrilled to continue to offer our services by expanding across the South."

Storm Guard is on a mission to provide their exceptional restoration services to households all across the country by creating franchising opportunities. The ideal Storm Guard franchisee is driven, a good communicator, and takes immense pride in helping their community.

About Storm Guard:

Founded in 2003, Storm Guard saw the demand for a company that specializes in roofing and construction. As a single location in Minnesota, Storm Guard found themselves traveling to help local communities that were devastated by natural disasters. After responding to a hurricane in Florida in 2012, the founders saw the need for their services all over the country and decided to turn it into a franchise. Today, Storm Guard has 38 franchise locations across 17 different states. They are looking for dedicated and exceptional individuals to help continue their success throughout the nation.

