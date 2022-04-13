Flyer Defense Begins Production on Multiyear Contract with United Arab Emirates Armed Forces

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flyer Defense, LLC is strengthening its reputation as one of the most reliable internally air transportable light tactical mobility vehicles on the market with the start of production on its single largest direct commercial sales contract to date.

Flyer Defense completes first shipment on major direct commercial sales contract with United Arab Emirates Armed Forces (PRNewswire)

In partnership with the International Golden Group (IGG) in the United Arab Emirates, Flyer Defense completed initial shipment of its highly configurable Flyer 72 vehicle to the UAE Armed Forces and is set to enter full rate production by mid-2022.

Billed as a replacement for the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (popularly known as the Humvee), the Flyer vehicle supports field-installable armor and is cutting edge in its design, capabilities and modularity.

Selected for its uniquely adaptable platform, unmatched payload-to-weight ratio, and highly lauded maneuverability and ride quality, Flyer Defense will deliver its Flyer 72 vehicles to the UAE over a multiyear contract.

"We prioritize the user," said Flyer Defense Founder and CEO Oded Nechushtan. "Our tailorable engineering yields a flexible product, bendable to the will and need of any customer. We are proud to offer our proven solution to the UAE as we simultaneously continue to grow our manufacturing capabilities with strategic partnerships."

Flyer Defense is responsible for the design and sustainment of the successfully fielded USSOCOM Program of Record Ground Mobility Vehicle 1.1 (GMV 1.1) and directed requirement Army Ground Mobility Vehicle (A-GMV), with a combined total of more than 1,000 fielded vehicles now trusted and utilized by the U.S. Army and U.S. Special Forces (Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force).

The company has partnered with JWF Defense, LLC (JWF) to manufacture the Flyer 72 family of vehicles. Based in Johnstown, PA, JWF has nearly a decade of experience producing the body and chassis of Flyer's fielded vehicles and will provide the capacity for growth for both current and future contracts.

"We have spent decades fielding a platform superior in every way that counts," said Nechushtan. "We have the capability, experience and, most importantly, the product to meet the need of any military with a gap in light tactical mobility."

About Flyer Defense

Flyer Defense, LLC was formed to provide mission-specialized, lightweight, high mobility, all- terrain tactical wheeled vehicles capable of internal transport in rotary and tilt wing aircraft. Flyer provides purpose-built vehicles and logistics support for U.S. Army, special operations forces and global allies. Always prioritizing the users and their missions, Flyer vehicles increase ground mobility, allow rapid deployment into contested areas, and enable military ground forces to move quickly for extended distances and over difficult terrain. The Flyer® family of successfully tested and certified vehicles are modular platforms, allowing rapid vehicle customization for immediate operation-relevant configuration.

To learn more about Flyer Defense, please visit www.flyerdefense.com .

Flyer Defense LLC (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flyer Defense LLC