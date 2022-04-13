PenFed Credit Union VP and Chief Content Officer Andrea McCarren Named 'PRNEWS Digital Leader of the Year' for Second Year in a Row

McCarren recognized for leadership of PenFed Digital in the 2022 Digital and Social Media Awards; PenFed Digital Awarded Honorable Mention for Social Media Team of the Year

TYSONS, Va., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea McCarren, VP and Chief Content Officer of PenFed Credit Union , the nation's second-largest federal credit union, was named Digital Leader of the Year by PRNEWS as part of the publication's 2022 Digital + Social Media Awards for the second year in a row. The annual awards program honors the nation's most innovative and industry-altering digital communicators.

McCarren leads PenFed Digital, the groundbreaking digital storytelling division of PenFed Credit Union. A 24-time Emmy Award-winning journalist turned social media strategist, McCarren's work has catapulted PenFed's social media presence to more than 10 million hits every month. PenFed Digital also earned an Honorable Mention as Social Media Team of the Year.

"When you surround yourself with incredibly talented and inspiring people, and have the unwavering support of your leadership, anything is possible," said McCarren. "I'm so grateful to PRNEWS for recognizing our team and understanding the power of storytelling as a way to make a positive impact."

PenFed Digital creates content designed to inspire, educate and empower the communities served by the credit union. The team features the accomplishments of its members and employees, including service members, veterans and military families.

In 2021, PenFed Digital won seven Emmy Awards and 10 Tellys for the creative content it produced, even amid the challenges of the pandemic. Two short films and a docuseries produced by PenFed Digital have been selected for screening at multiple film festivals.

"I am immensely proud to see the work of Andrea and the entire PenFed Digital team recognized by PRNEWS," remarked James Schenck, PenFed Credit Union president/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO. "PenFed's mission is to empower our members to do better financially. Through the extraordinary reach of our Digital Team's content, we can positively impact more families across the nation."

To view content produced by PenFed Digital, please visit PenFed's Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn accounts.

The full list of PRNEWS Digital & Social Media Awards honorees can be found here.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2.7 million members worldwide with $32.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

