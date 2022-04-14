Ambow Receives MoE Approval for 174 University Collaborative Projects

BEIJING, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced that 174 of its university collaboration projects were listed in the Approved Projects Notice of the Education Program for Connecting Talent Supply and Demand to Promote Employment (Phase I), recently published by the Department of College Students Affairs of the Ministry of Education (MoE). Ambow cooperated with 146 universities to produce these projects, which advance Ambow's strategy of integrating domestic and international industry requirements into China's broader education system to facilitate industry-academy cooperation and talent development.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "Given our society's rapid technology development and higher levels of specialization, the requirements for quantity and quality of talent are rising across all industries. Building on the MoE's Education Program for Connecting Talent Supply and Demand to Promote Employment, Ambow will focus on unique, innovative talent development strategies and work with universities to cultivate talents with multi-faceted, practical and in-demand skills, empowering more university graduates to grow into future leaders of our society and our country's development."

As China's leading provider of education and career development services, Ambow boasts premium cooperation resources both at home and abroad, as well as a strong talent pool of scientific research professionals. In terms of vocational education, Ambow have leveraged its cloud services platform and university services system to design and implement a broad array of collaboration projects with hundreds of universities in China, including joint creation of academic specialties, laboratory development and teacher training. The Company's directly-affiliated universities, education centers and field training camps on the east and west coasts of the U.S. and in the greater Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area, East China, Southwest China and Northeast China provide comprehensive services to its university partners and help university graduates obtain higher-quality employment. Ambow's projects approved by the MoE include 143 internship base projects and 31 human resources improvement projects.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and United States of America.

