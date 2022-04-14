Canton Fair 2022: Intelligent Manufacturing Drives China's Pioneering Shoe Industry

GUANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The official website of the 131st Canton Fair is open on April 15, 2022. A range of innovative products made with new materials, technologies and processes are uploaded by shoe manufacturers. Self-developed foaming technology and specialized breathable materials are applied to ensure lightness, elasticity and durability, as well as the internal and external air circulation of shoes, so as to reduce stuffiness and keep feet dry. Such innovations have become a norm.

China is one of the most outstanding players in the global footwear industry. After joining the World Trade Organization, thanks to its labor advantage, China's show makers have built a complete industry chain and multiple industry clusters specialized in various shoe categories through over 20 years of development. Such clusters include shoe production bases in Guangdong centered around Guangzhou and Dongguan, in Zhejiang around Wenzhou and Taizhou, a women's shoe production base around Chengdu and Chongqing and the Fujian sports shoe production base around Quanzhou and Jinjiang.

With the deepening of China's Smart Manufacturing Strategy, Canton Fair has actively motivated exhibitors to keep innovating. In recent years, more and more shoe exhibitors have benefited from independent innovation and gradually shaken off the labels of "original equipment manufacturer"(OEM), switching to high-end intelligent manufacturing and overseas brand expansion.

Among China's brands, represented by ANTA, Li-Ning, and Xtep, some made breakthroughs in materials and processes to expand from the sports and leisure shoe market to professional sports such as marathon, weightlifting and boxing. Some brands actively embrace the digital innovation trend, promote the integration of the shoe manufacturing industry with the internet, big data, robots and standardization, and introduce high-end intelligent assembly lines to control manufacturing costs and enhance efficiency.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Commerce, in 2021, China's exports of shoes and boots reached USD47.9 billion, up 35% YoY, with export prices retaining an uptrend, by 15%. The shoe manufacturing industry and supply chains showed strong momentum, helping stabilize foreign trade.

Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair noted, "At the 131st Canton Fair, we will help companies expand new channels, promote domestic-international dual circulation and enable comfortable China-branded shoes to make their journey around the globe."

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

