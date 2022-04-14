Competition from Free News Content to Weigh on US Newspaper Publishing Revenues

Rising prices, digital subscriptions to partly offset declines in print revenues

CLEVELAND, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US newspaper publishing revenues are forecast to fall less than 1.0% annually in nominal dollars through 2026, according to Newspaper Publishing: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. The widespread availability of free news content will continue to suppress subscription rates, though rising prices and a publisher push for digital subscriptions will offset revenue declines to an extent. As the news media continues to go digital, online revenues are projected to see 5.9% annual growth through 2026, as print revenues continue their decline at 3.8% annually. The increasing use of paywalls on newspaper websites and rising digital subscriptions is encouraging growth in online revenues, while falling circulation is driving losses in print revenue. Growing competition from other providers of advertising space – particularly social media platforms – will constrain revenues from advertising. However, losses will be limited by expansion in nontraditional product offerings, such as marketing services.

Freedonia Group logo (PRNewswire)

These and other key insights are featured in Newspaper Publishing: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US newspaper publishing revenues in nominal US dollars at the publisher level. Total revenues are segmented by source in terms of:

advertising space

subscriptions and sales

printing services

distribution services

other revenue sources such as advertising and marketing services

Advertising, subscription, and sales revenues, as an aggregate, are segmented by media type in terms of:

print

digital

other media types, such as CD-ROM, Blu-ray/DVD, and microfilm

To illustrate historical trends, total revenue and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

The scope of this report includes firms that publish newspapers in print or print and digital formats. Firms that exclusively publish digital content are excluded.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Newspaper-Publishing-United-States-FF25014/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Services & Industries reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Freedonia Group