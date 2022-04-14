FLOWPATH NOMINATED AS A TOP 40 INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY COMPANY IN GEORGIA

FlowPath Recognized by Technology Association of Georgia as Leader in the Innovation Economy for the Creation of Its All-in-One Facility Management Platform.

ATLANTA, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPath , a leading facility operations software platform, was recently nominated by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) as one of the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia. FlowPath's innovative technology solves critical problems facing the facility management industry, allowing operators to optimize their workflows, integrate third-party vendors into their processes, and automate managing the full lifecycle of their facilities. Recognized as leaders in helping fuel the innovation economy, the FlowPath team is invited to showcase their capabilities at the Georgia Technology Summit on April 26-27th, 2022.

FlowPath Facilities Management Software (PRNewsfoto/FlowPath) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2019, FlowPath is a facilities management software company on a mission to be the system of record for the world's built infrastructure, being the single software solution for automating the maintenance, operations, and services of where we work, live, and play.

"This nomination is not only a wonderful recognition of how far we have come in the short life of FlowPath, but also a strong confirmation of the direction we are heading," said Alex Cummings, FlowPath's Co-Founder and CEO. "This highlights the impact our company has been able to achieve in our community and beyond. Truly, it is an honor to be included and associated with the other outstanding companies recognized past and present."

As a Top-40 nominee, the FlowPath team will showcase at The Georgia Technology Summit (GTS). The GTS annually brings together over 1,200 technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and academics at a two-day forum for thought leadership and collaboration, new experiences, and discussions with some of the nation's leading brands.

"This year's Top 40 companies represent a wide range of technology industries that power Georgia's innovation economy," said Dennis Zakas, Georgia's Top 40 Innovative Company Awards Chair. "Based on the quality of the winners and the history of the award, it's likely that some of today's Top 40 companies will be the unicorns of tomorrow."

About FlowPath

Founded in 2019, FlowPath is a facilities management software that automates work orders, maintenance, communication, notifications, projects, and reporting in a simple-to-use platform that can be leveraged across industries. To learn more, visit https://www.getflowpath.com.

About Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence, and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies, and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 20+ professional societies. For more information, visit https://www.tagonline.org .

MEDIA CONTACT

Megan Harris

Head of Marketing

megan.harris@getflowpath.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FlowPath