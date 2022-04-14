Hightouch, Leader in Reverse ETL, Launches First Data Activation Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading company in the Reverse ETL space, Hightouch, has launched its Data Activation Platform. Data Activation is the method of unlocking the knowledge sorted within your data warehouse, and making it actionable by your business users in the end tools they use every day. In doing so, Data Activation helps bring data people toward the center of the business and directly ties their work to business outcomes.

"When we first started this company, people called our product Reverse ETL because they thought Hightouch simply replicated data from the warehouse into different SaaS tools like Salesforce, which is reminiscent of ETL but just the reverse," explains Co-Founder and Co-CEO Kashish Gupta. "But over time, those very same customers came back and kept finding new use cases for the Hightouch product, and our team kept executing to fill those needs, fast forward a year and a half and Hightouch became a Data Activation Platform with 5 core frameworks."

So, why "The Data Activation Company"? Gupta explains: "Data Activation is the next step in the modern data stack. Instead of simply analyzing data to make data-informed decisions, data activation shifts the focus from understanding data to taking action on data."

"The success of our product is based on owning that final mile of the data journey – your data is no longer stuck in BI and reporting tools," says Hightouch Head of Data Pedram Navid. "Instead, Hightouch quickly gets your data to the business tools, where business teams actually work – whether that's Salesforce or Hubspot, Zapier or Slack, or a myriad of marketing platforms."

"Data Activation is really important to us. Not everyone is doing their work in a BI tool—some of our employees are doing it in a CRM, email tool, or Slack and that is why Hightouch is valuable," said Rachel Bradley-HaaS, co-founder of Big Time Data and Hightouch customer.

Hightouch users have created over three thousand workspaces, sending their data to over 100 available SaaS destinations – while Hightouch's engineering team has constantly taken inspiration from users' needs. "Over time, as we built new features and frameworks for moving data, our product itself began to diverge from the definition of Reverse ETL. We began to see customers create Slack bots with Hightouch, automatically assign tasks in Salesforce, and automatically generate invoices in Netsuite," says Gupta.

