Ivy Rehab Announces Affiliation with NFL Alumni Association

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab is pleased to announce an exciting new affiliation with the New York/New Jersey chapter of the NFL Alumni Association to provide best-in-class treatment and care to elite athletes after retiring from the National Football League.

"Our extensive background in treating high-level competitors, paired with our reputation for providing exceptional experiences and patient outcomes has solidified this affiliation with the NFL Alumni Association," said Troy Bage, Ivy Rehab Chief Operating Officer. "We are ready and equipped to provide seamless access for care along with the ability to meet the varying needs of retired NFL players."

The Ivy Rehab team has experienced firsthand the unique issues that an athlete faces after a physically demanding career of this caliber. Even well into retirement, athletes have the potential to face lingering issues that need to be addressed. This affiliation allows Ivy Rehab to provide the comprehensive care these former players need, in one convenient place.

"We're excited to partner with the Ivy Rehab team and provide an invaluable service to our chapter members," said NFLA NY/NJ Chapter President Roman Oben.

After a career in the NFL, many players are left with adverse challenges resulting from being so physically demanding of their bodies. Helping these players live their best life well into retirement is Ivy Rehab's main priority.

Ivy Rehab is honored to have the opportunity to serve an organization with the reputation and prestige of the NFL Alumni Association and to provide seamless access to care that former players and their families need.

About NFL Alumni Association

Founded in 1967, the NFL Alumni Association was formed to serve its retired player members and their families. The primary purpose of the association is to engage former players through a fraternal structure supporting their ability to live better in retirement. Part of that mission is to build career opportunities, social engagements, and social responsibility. Social responsibility led to our primary mission of Caring for Kids, Caring for our Own, and Caring for our Community. Our 41 Chapters gather for quarterly meetings to access the wellbeing of the membership, talk football, and develop charitable initiatives to support and sustain our missions. Historically the Chapter leaders philanthropic and charitable efforts allow the association as a whole to donate an average of 1.5 million dollars to children's charities within the local chapter areas.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People"

