King Insurance expands operations in Northeast Florida with acquisition of Ameriway Insurance Company

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of Ameriway Insurance Company ("Ameriway").

Ameriway operates out of one office location in Fernandina Beach providing both commercial and personal lines coverages to its customer base. Ameriway was founded by Charles Hayes who will continue to oversee the operation during a transitionary period before he retires from the insurance industry and the current employees will continue to operate out of the current location.

"We are excited to expand our footprint into Northeast Florida and our continued success in attracting great agencies across the eastern United States" said Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance.

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

