LADDER UP GIVES CHICAGOANS FREE TAX SERVICES DURING TAX SEASON; APRIL 16 SUPER SATURDAY FINAL PUSH

WHO: Ladder Up , a Chicago-based non-profit that offers FREE financial literacy and tax preparation services to low-income families and individuals. Since opening its doors in 1994, Ladder Up has returned $1.42 billion to over 750,000 clients.

This 2022 tax season, Ladder Up has processed over $19,032,928 in refunds with an average refund of $2,016. To date, the organization has completed 9,443 tax returns, helping 13,326 individuals and households through 17,896 volunteer hours, given by 399 volunteers. These numbers continue to grow in the days leading up to the tax deadline.

WHAT: With the April 18th Tax Deadline fast approaching, Ladder Up's FREE in-person and online Tax Assistance Programs remain open so that Illinois residents, who most need help preparing and filing taxes, get the support they need.

On April 16th, Ladder Up will host a "Super Saturday" event, increasing staffing to 200 trained and qualified volunteers at seven of its in-person tax sites, who will be working to help close out the tax year on a high note. All seven sites provide FREE tax assistance in filing state and federal taxes for Illinois residents who earn up to $58,000 per household.

WHEN: Saturday April 16, 2022

WHERE: Seven designated Ladder Up sites around Chicagoland:

AURORA – WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

18 S River St, Room 344 Aurora, IL 60506

BRIGHTON PARK – CPL BRIGHTON PARK

4314 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60632

HERMOSA – WIC FOOD CENTER

4620 W Diversey Ave Chicago, IL 60639

HAROLD WASHINGTON LIBRARY

400 S State St, 7th Floor Chicago, IL 60605

OUR LADY OF MT. CARMEL, CASA ESPERANZA

1116 N 22nd Ave Melrose Park, IL 60160

OLIVE-HARVEY COLLEGE

10001 S Woodlawn Ave, Cafeteria Chicago, IL 60628

TRUMAN COLLEGE

1145 W Wilson Ave, Cafeteria Chicago, IL 60640

QUESTIONS: Contact Aneta Pietraszek apietraszek@goladderup.org or visit @ladderupchicago on social

