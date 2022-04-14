Lumentum Receives Prestigious LEED® Silver Certification

Lumentum commits to a lighter footprint and achieves LEED Silver certification for its San Jose headquarters

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced today that it has achieved LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver certification for its headquarters building in San Jose, California.

Developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), LEED is the most widely used rating system and a recognized international symbol of sustainability achievement. Compared to traditional construction, LEED-certified buildings, through design, construction, and operation practices that improve environmental and human health, have 34 percent lower CO2 emissions, consume 25 percent less energy and 11 percent less water, and have diverted more than 80 million tons of waste from landfills.

"Achieving LEED certification is more than just implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better," said Peter Templeton, President and CEO, USGBC. "Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and the central role buildings play in that effort, Lumentum is creating a path forward through their LEED certification."

"Our vision at Lumentum is to create a brighter future for everyone, and sustainability is key to realizing it," said Mehdi Golshan, Lumentum Senior Director of Workplace Services. "In 2021, we announced 100 percent renewable electricity at our headquarters, and LEED certification is another step forward in the company's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030."

Lumentum achieved LEED certification for implementing measurable strategies to ensure its building is operating at a high level of sustainability. The company applied practical solutions to several areas in the building, including implementing energy-efficient systems, reducing environmental impact through the adoption of green cleaning and pest management, installing efficient water management devices, and improving the indoor air quality by installing enhanced filtration systems.



To learn more about Lumentum's pledge to a more sustainable future, visit its corporate social responsibility page.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum's optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

