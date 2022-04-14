NUTRABOLT PARTNERS WITH PLASTIC BANK® TO BECOME PLASTIC NEUTRAL AND WILL OFFSET ALL PLASTIC USE SINCE JANUARY 2021

The company announces its commitment to stop 1,255 metric tonnes of plastic from entering the ocean in collaboration with Plastic Bank

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nutrabolt, the human performance company, announces its official partnership with Plastic Bank – an organization dedicated to stewarding the collection of ocean-bound plastic waste and bolstering communities with the economic resources needed to thrive.

Ahead of Earth Day – and as part of the company's ongoing commitment to serve its people, communities, and our planet – Nutrabolt has partnered with Plastic Bank to remove ocean-bound plastic from globally-targeted communities, and stop ocean-bound plastic in its tracks. Through this collaboration, Nutrabolt has offset all plastic used in the production of its products since January 2021 and is Certified Plastic Neutral by Plastic Bank.

"I'm excited about our partnership with Plastic Bank, and feel their work directly aligns with our mission. Together, we're not only working toward a healthier planet for generations to come – but we're helping to provide a stable source of income for people working to create a better life for themselves, their families, and their neighbors," says Nutrabolt CEO Doss Cunningham.

To achieve its goal of plastic neutrality, Nutrabolt's Plastic Bank partnership will support the collection of 1,255 metric tonnes of ocean-bound plastic in 2022 – equal to nearly 63 million plastic bottles. Ocean-bound plastic will be collected in targeted locations around the world with significant plastic waste, and then transformed into reusable plastic material for new products.

Nutrabolt is proud to continue to deliver on its longstanding mantra to grow and give back by working with Plastic Bank. It's one of many steps in the company's sustainability strategy, and commitment to become an environmental role model in the active health and wellness space.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4 Energy® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the U.S. and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the U.S.), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 150 countries, is sold through the company's own DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com and follow Nutrabolt on LinkedIn . You can also follow C4 Energy® on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About PlasticBank ® Plastic Bank empowers Ocean Stewards to stop ocean plastic. Our ethical collection communities exchange plastic for life-improving benefits. Exchanges are secured through a blockchain platform that enables traceable collection, secures income and verifies reporting. Collected material is processed into Social Plastic feedstock for reuse in products and packaging.

PlasticBank®, Social Plastic® and Alchemy™ are trademarks of The Plastic Bank Recycling Corporation.

Learn more at plasticbank.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Clark

Nutrabolt

eclark@nutrabolt.com

