Hyundai Motor Group leadership in electromobility recognized with multiple World Car Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has won a series of highly sought-after accolades at the prestigious World Car Awards (WCA), with the Hyundai IONIQ 5 securing the World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year, and World Car Design of the Year. The award wins and finalist nominations across multiple WCA categories highlight the Group's vision and leadership in the delivery of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) with cutting-edge design and technology.

An independent international jury comprising of 102 highly experienced, well-respected automotive journalists from 33 countries around the world reviewed the latest models to launch over the past year. The BEVs of Hyundai Motor, Kia, and Genesis were nominated as top three finalists in at least one of the six categories, with the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 both named as finalists in the World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. The Genesis GV60 was among the three finalists for the World Luxury Car of The Year.

Euisun Chung, Executive Chair at Hyundai Motor Group, commented: "It's a great honor for us to win these highly influential World Car Awards, including the World Car of the Year title. I would like to thank all of our team members across the Group for their continued hard work and dedication, without which we would have not achieved such outstanding results.

"Our three brands, Hyundai, Kia and Genesis, have all introduced game-changing electric vehicles this past year. While each has its own clear identity, they all reflect an important Group-wide ethos: to deliver products with class-leading design, innovation, quality and performance. Our vision is to create a new world of mobility, where people can come together safely and sustainably. These vehicles – and these award wins – are evidence of this vision becoming reality; part of our diverse range of new electromobility solutions designed to benefit humanity."

The Hyundai IONIQ 5, Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60 are all based on HMG's innovative Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), combining the latest EV powertrain and charging technologies with highly spacious interiors. With extensive driving ranges and 800V ultra-fast charging capabilities for a 10 to 80 percent charge in just 18 minutes, all three models have been designed to be enjoyed without compromise.

