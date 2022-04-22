InventHelp Presents Multifunctional Lift Couch (MHO-115)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have Cerebral Palsy and as I have aged my mobility has decreased," said the inventor from Albert City, Iowa. "I thought of this idea to incorporate a lift chair in a couch to allow people with difficulties join their family members in the same seat, but also to help maintain their independence when getting on and off of the couch."

She invented the GENERATIONAL COUCH that modifies a traditional loveseat, sectional or couch by incorporating lifting/reclining seats. This facilitates an easier transitioning from a seated to standing position or standing to seated position. This would help elderly or disable individuals easily and independently position their bodies upon the couch. Additionally, users could feel safer with regard to raising or lowering themselves and helps promote their independence.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MHO-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

