High Tide Reports Approximately $1.37 Million in Retail Sales on 4/20 and Releases Updated Cabana Club Membership Numbers

CALGARY, AB, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, today announced approximately CAD$1,372,600 in total retail gross revenues ("Total Sales") across all retail platforms on April 20, 2022 ("4/20"), representing a 76.21% increase from the previous Wednesday. The Company's Canadian bricks-and-mortar stores reported a 63.05% increase, while sales across its e-commerce platforms (Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, Dankstop.com, Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, BlessedCBD.co.uk, and BlessedCBD.de) reported an increase of 129.41% over the previous Wednesday.

4/20 PRIZE PACKAGE WINNER

As a celebration of the growth in the Company's Cabana Club loyalty program and in commemoration of 4/20, High Tide selected the winner of this exclusive prize package through a random draw on April 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM Mountain Time. The prize package consists of a hybrid car valued at approximately $42,000, or a cash equivalent, as well as an all-expenses paid roundtrip to Calgary and dinner with Raj Grover, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. The Company is excited to announce that the prize package has been awarded to Kyle Pinington.

"These robust 4/20 sales numbers exceeded our expectations and are a reflection of our successful, rapid organic and acquisition-based growth strategy. Our Cabana Club loyalty program has also been growing impressively, standing at approximately 478,000 members as of yesterday, which is an increase of 95.1% since the launch of our discount club model six months ago on October 20, 2021. I am thrilled by the success of our Cabana Club prize package giveaway, which was the first of its kind in the North American cannabis sector, and based on all of the positive feedback from our members, I am pleased to announce that we have decided to make the contest an annual 4/20 tradition at Canna Cabana," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "Our sales numbers and continued revenue growth, particularly from our e-commerce platforms, again validate our strategy with respect to growth in the United States which, unlike most of our competitors, is not reliant on federal cannabis legalization and is instead based on accretive acquisitions that drive revenue growth today. The future looks great for our continued momentum, and I look forward to all that is yet to come throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond," added Mr. Grover.

GRANT OF OPTIONS

Separately, High Tide granted 40,000 stock options to certain employees, pricing determined by the TSX Venture Exchange close price the day before this press release, exercisable over a period of three (3) years, that fully vest over a two (2) year period.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest non-franchised Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 117 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. High Tide was featured in the third annual Report on Business Magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021 and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in the 2022 TSX Venture 50™. The Company is also North America's first and only cannabis discount club retailer, featuring Canna Cabana, Meta Cannabis Co., and Meta Cannabis Supply Co. banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide's portfolio also includes retail kiosk and smart locker technology – Fastendr™. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established e-commerce platforms including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, BlessedCBD.co.uk, and BlessedCBD.de, as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

