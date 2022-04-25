iQIYI Launches More Digital Collectibles, Further Expanding Avenues for IP Monetization

BEIJING, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, launched a set of digital collectibles to celebrate the company's 12th anniversary on Apr. 22, making it the third set of digital collectibles iQIYI recently launched, and marking an important step in the company's metaverse exploration and continuous innovation in IP monetization.

The set features iQIYI mascot "Kiki" and is a collaboration between iQIYI and Baidu, with technical support from XuperChain, a Baidu-developed, highly flexible blockchain architecture. The set includes 12,000 copies of various images of Kiki, with both AI-produced generic copies and specially designed ones that incorporate elements from iQIYI's hit drama series, variety shows, cross-brand collaborations and more. Besides, all copies of the Kiki set are for free as a token of appreciation for the long-term support and loyalty from iQIYI users.

Furthermore, iQIYI also launched a digital collectibles set based on the character "Producer C" from RiCH BOOM, iQIYI's first Chinese new-gen virtual idol band. The launch speaks to iQIYI's strong grasp of youth culture and its commitment to setting positive cultural trends for young audiences. Available for purchase from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24., the set features a total of 8,888 copies of six different images of Producer C, which customers can purchase on CERKA, the online platform of a Chinese metaverse content service provider.

The new releases mark a forward step as iQIYI continues its strategy of building a diversified IP monetization ecosystem. In January, iQIYI launched its first set of digital collectibles, which was based on the company's popular original show Luoyang and marked the first period drama-based digital collectibles issued in China. The sets sold out in just seven hours after its release. Unlike traditional digital collectibles, most of which are digital images, items in the Luoyang-inspired set are usable devices in the Luoyang metaverse, which bring users back to the cultural milieu of China's ancient city, Luoyang.

With its current endeavors and more, iQIYI continues to strengthen its commitment to expanding its IP value and forming a sustainable ecosystem with its industry partners—all while unleashing the commercial potential of the metaverse.

