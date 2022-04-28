Animal Dermatology Group to Acquire Austin Veterinary Dermatology & Allergy

Expands ADG's Veterinary Dermatology Specialty Presence in Austin and Central Texas

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. ("ADG"), the largest group of veterinary specialist dermatologists in the U.S., today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Austin Veterinary Dermatology & Allergy ("AVDA"), a specialized veterinary dermatology practice serving veterinarians and pet owners throughout Austin and the Central Texas region. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Operating its practices under the brand "Animal Dermatology Clinic," ADG is recognized as a national and international leader in innovative veterinary dermatology, providing unsurpassed care to patients and valuable peace of mind for pet owners. The addition of AVDA represents the second Austin-area veterinary dermatology specialty acquisition by ADG in the past year, expanding ADG's high-quality services and care to clients in both Central and North Austin. ADG's veterinary dermatology specialty services now extend to 14 states across the U.S.

Established in 2002 by Dr. Jenise Daigle, Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Dermatology, AVDA manages pet patients with chronic allergies, ear infections and other dermatological disorders. She and her team will continue to provide this specialized care at AVDA's existing location under the ADG name. Dr. Daigle joins ADG's nationwide team of veterinary dermatology specialists, the world's largest unified group of veterinary dermatology specialists engaged in the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic skin conditions in pets.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Daigle and her team to ADG as we expand our services in the Austin market," said Steven Mrha, Chief Executive Officer of ADG. "Her years of commitment to the highest standard of patient welfare and advanced therapeutic solutions are deeply valued in our field and at ADG."

About Animal Dermatology Group

Animal Dermatology Group ("ADG") is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S., providing the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG currently has 57 doctors supporting over 40 primary and satellite locations where its specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training. For more information, please visit www.animaldermatology.com.

