Contrast Security Director of Cloud Engineering to Keynote DevOpsDays Austin 10 Year Class Reunion

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, announces its upcoming participation at DevOpsDays Austin , which is taking place at the University of Texas on May 4-5, 2022.

I am honored to be a part of DevOpsDays Austin to not only celebrate the last ten years of this amazing event but to also bring awareness to the important issue of mental health in our field," said Christa Meck, Cloud Engineering Manager at Contrast Security.

"By looking back at the last 11 years of the movement, I'm excited to call the amazing group of attendees to action on emerging fields adopting DevOps thinking and practices. I'm looking at you security! You too FaaS," said Boyd Hemphill, Director of Cloud Engineering at Contrast Security.

What: Contrast Security Director of Cloud Engineering Boyd Hemphill is scheduled to keynote the event on May 5th and Cloud Engineering Manager Christa Meck's "Finally! Fine Dog Fine is NOT Fine" 5-minute lighting talk will discuss the evolution of mental health over the last 7 years in the DevOps space.

When: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 - Thursday, May 5, 2022

Register: To learn more about DevOpsDays Austin and Contrast's other upcoming events, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/upcoming-events .

Contrast is focused on putting the developer first and allowing them to build securely without having to change the way they work. To learn more about how Contrast enables developers to collaborate more effectively and innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives, visit Contrast for Developers .

