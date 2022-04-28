FTX Unveils First Luxury Fashion Campaign Featuring Gisele Bündchen and Sam Bankman-Fried and their shared passion for philanthropy

Gisele and Sam Share Why They are "In On" Crypto and FTX to Make the Biggest Global Impact for Good

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Limited ("FTX") launches today the company's first-ever print campaign "In On", featuring Gisele Bündchen and Sam Bankman-Fried. The campaign debuts at the SALT Crypto Bahamas conference, Gisele's first FTX public appearance as Head of Environmental & Social Initiatives, during which she will speak with Sam on philanthropy and sustainability, moderated by FTX's Head of Global Fashion & Luxury Partnerships Lauren Remington Platt.

Created by FTX's agency of record Dentsu and shot by Gisele's longtime photographer Nino Muñoz, the campaign stars Gisele and Sam who share why they are in on crypto with FTX. Gisele and Sam's powerful quotes take center stage and underscore the company's deep-rooted commitment to effective altruism and providing the biggest global impact for good. The campaign appearance is also a first for founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

In partnership with Gisele, FTX has committed to donating up to $1 billion to charitable causes this year through the FTX Foundation and is specifically targeting projects working towards bettering humanity. FTX Community, a project of the FTX Foundation, aims to reduce global poverty, save lives, and prevent animal suffering. The project is funded by Sam Bankman-Fried and other senior principals at FTX, and one percent of all net fees from FTX transactions and donations.

FTX has also made significant strides in reducing its carbon footprint to combat climate change. The platform officially became carbon neutral in 2021, purchasing $1 million of carbon offsets through its "FTX Climate" initiative, and committed an additional $1 million to permanent carbon capture and storage. FTX has also made significant investments in research and policy to combat climate change and in alternate energy sources, announcing a multi-year partnership with The Honnold Foundation to provide solar energy in the Amazon.

Gisele Bündchen said, "Participating in this campaign with Sam was an opportunity to drive greater awareness about the importance of companies committing to making the world a better place. It is exciting and moving to see FTX work toward driving real transformation in society. I want to continue working and helping bring attention to the importance of giving back so that everybody can do their part to create positive change for good.

Lauren Remington Platt said, "FTX is more than the world's leading global cryptocurrency trading platform -- our core value as a company is we believe that people with passion can change the world. This campaign honors that passion shared by Sam and Gisele and aims to inspire others."

Sam Bankman-Fried said, "I'm proud that I have the opportunity to make an effective impact by dedicating an extensive amount of resources to our charitable efforts. As we continue to identify and provide much-needed support for these philanthropic initiatives, we are honored to have Gisele who brings the same passion, enthusiasm, and experience, join us in this mission as our Head of Environmental & Social Initiatives. It's great to have such a respected voice in the world of fashion working with us to advance our larger mission."

The campaign will be featured in the June issues of American Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair, the New Yorker, and all international Vogue editions. For more information on FTX and the FTX Foundation, please visit FTX.com.

