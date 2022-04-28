HashEx: CryptEx Token Constructor Offers Up To 50% Discounts On Token Creation Services

NEW YORK , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptEx Token Constructor, a no-code solution to assist developers and owners of crypto projects in the launching of tokens, is announcing 25% to 50% discounts on token creation services until the end of May. Anyone can create their own coin quickly, with no hassle, and at affordable prices.

It is possible, for example, to create a contract for BEP20/ERC20 tokens on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polygon (Matic), for only $36 or $406 with HashEx audit report included. Contracts for RFI tokens (reflect tokens with transfer fees) are also supported and have discounts as well.

Using CryptEx Token Constructor is simple and takes only a few minutes. And there is no need for clients to deal with technical details or to have any knowledge of coding. As a highly modular solution, the Token Constructor allows the creation of RFI tokens with customizable settings to suit any project's needs in just a couple of minutes. This is a completely unique solution on the market.

CryptEx uses the best practices in blockchain and smart contracts security. The contracts used by the Token Constructor have been used previously to create over 100,000 tokens and come with an audit by PaladinSec – a reputable blockchain security platform. As an additional guarantee of safety, CryptEx clients can also order an audit for their created tokens by HashEx – a leading DeFi security and analytics company.

CryptEx Token Constructor uses the best well-tested elements to suit each client's requirements, allowing projects to save time and money on token launches, while considerably enhancing security in the DeFi space. Users only need to have an idea of their perfect token, instead of spending months of work and thousands of dollars figuring out how to develop that token by themselves.

For more information on the discount prices, visit the token constructor website .

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a toolkit created by the DeFi security and analytics company HashEx. It offers a number of services for projects in the DeFi sector, including a liquidity pool locker, token vesting service, and token constructor. Since its creation CryptEx has helped over 900 projects safeguard about $4 billion worth of user funds from a variety of threats, from accidental mistakes in coding to potential dishonesty of founders and rug pulls.

