Q India Channels Add 63 New Smart TV Manufacturers Via Cloud TV

Q India, Q Marathi, Q Kahaniyan and Q Comedistaan Channels To Launch Across Various Android TV OEMs

Q Media Hosting Live Investor Call From India Today at 9:30AM EST

MUMBAI and TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 125 million TV households and to over 680 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, is launching flagship channel The Q, along with new channels Q Marathi, Q Kahaniyan and Q Comedistaan on 63 new Smart TV systems in partnership with CloudTV. CloudTV is among the largest suppliers in India of Android based Smart TV operating systems for television manufacturers (OEMs).

The Q Logo (CNW Group/QYOU Media Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Q channels will be launched via the interface of the CloudTV customized branded channel guide upon start up of the SmartTV. The channels will be featured among other leading SVOD and entertainment brands and be monetized on a revenue share basis via ad serving insertion technology pulling from the Google Ad Network and other leading programmatic ad serving platforms.

The growth of smart TV's in India continues to increase at an extraordinary pace. The overall Smart TV share in the TV market soared to 84% in 2021 up from 67% in 2020. This resulted in Smart TVs representing more than 8 out of 10 televisions bought by Indians in 2021. Brands supported by Cloud TV include Akai, Croma, Daiwa, Iconic, JVC and Sansui. The Q India has previously announced integration agreements with several of India's largest Smart TV suppliers including Xiaomi and Samsung.

Speaking about their partnership with Q India, Jagdish Rajpurohit, Director at Cloud TV, said, "India is rapidly turning into a digital-first economy, and the entertainment preferences of its consumers are evolving fast. With this changing behavior, we at Cloud TV believe that great digital content deserves to be discovered. Our partnership with The Q is sure to delight our viewers with the fastest growing Hindi digital entertainment channel putting entertainment on the big screen. We are very excited to partner with The Q and amplify our mission to provide the best of digital entertainment...easily... on TVs backed by our best in class technology."

Added Krishna Menon, COO of The Q India, "We are big believers in the market growth that is occurring in the Smart TV category in India and we continue to grow our channel presence there. CloudTV was a natural partnership that could quickly and efficiently see us onboarding with 63 different television OEMs in one step. This forms another important milestone in our mission to capture and establish a leading position for Q branded content channels in the Smart TV market in India."

The Q India will host a one hour live conference call and live stream direct from Q headquarters in Mumbai today Thursday April 28, 2022 at 9:30 AM Eastern Standard Time. A live Q & A will follow the presentation and discussion. The discussion will revolve around the progress and developments in key growth initiatives in India in 2022.

To join via Zoom:

The meeting ID number is: 899 4120 0442

The meeting passcode is: 896550

To watch the call please click here to access the zoom link.

To access the zoom call by phone within the U.S.A dial +1 669 900 6833, for Canada dial +1 778 907 2071, and if you're outside Canada and the U.S.A please click here to find your local number. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media and digital content stars and creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q and the recently launched The Q Marathi and The Q Kahaniyan, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, mobile, smart TV's and app based platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

About CLOUD TV OS

Cloud TV is a Licensed Operating System for Android based Smart TVs, made in India with specifically Indian Smart TV consumers in mind.

A digital entertainment ecosystem - Smart TV OS that gives total control over UI/UX with customization possibilities. It comes with an easy to use UI and makes using Smart TV a breeze for users. The OS has a built-in Cloud TV App Store with Licensed & Official OTT Apps, Content discovery and Recommendation Engine, Alexa built-in for voice control, Mobile remote and control app and more. Cloud TV sets you free from the hassles of embedding unlicensed software or apps, offering a unique digital entertainment experience for modern TV devices and empowers your Smart TV with the best of OTT apps and interface used by more than 50 Indian Smart TV brands with a reach of 1million + households in India.

Cloud TV is India's answer to Smart TV operating systems designed specifically for Indian OEM's, Smart TV brands and audiences.

For more information about Cloud TV, reach out at contact@cloudtvos.com or visit www.cloudtvos.com

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cloud TV Logo (CNW Group/QYOU Media Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.