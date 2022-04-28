Superstar Kelly Rowland headlines American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert - Powered by Pandora

Singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer-Smith also takes the stage at the star-studded 20th anniversary virtual broadcast event on May 4. The American Heart Association's® Go Red for Women® Red Dress Collection® was founded by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute's The Heart Truth® program

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, author, actress and television producer Kelly Rowland, and chart-topping singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer-Smith headline the broadcast of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert – Powered by Pandora at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST on May 4. An encore presentation will happen immediately following the first airing. Fans can RSVP for free HERE.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Lauren Spencer-Smith performs onstage during American Heart Association Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection concert powered by Pandora featuring Kelly Rowland and Lauren Spencer Smith on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for American Heart Association and Pandora) (PRNewswire)

The American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives, teamed up with streaming service Pandora for the star-studded 20th annual Red Dress Collection concert event, recorded in front of a live audience on April 7 in Los Angeles. The fashion-infused, unforgettable evening of music rallies women and the men who love them to speak up and take action against cardiovascular disease, which remains their No. 1 killer, including new moms and expecting moms.

In addition to performances from Rowland and Spencer-Smith, the concert includes appearances and remarks by Red Dress Collection celebrity alumnae Star Jones, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Christina Milian, Vivica A. Fox and Elisabeth Röhm. Each star pays homage to the Red Dress Collection's high-fashion legacy with bespoke red ensembles while getting personal about their own lived experiences and connections to cardiovascular disease. Also woven throughout the show are emotive stories of young moms touched by heart disease and stroke.

"Mother's Day is just around the corner – a time to reflect on the moms, grandmothers, aunts and other amazing women in our lives and what they mean to us. Many of us will also be missing the women who are no longer with us," said Nancy Brown, American Heart Association Chief Executive Officer. "One in three women lose their lives to cardiovascular disease, which is a statistic the American Heart Association is committed to change by advancing research and encouraging all women to take care of their health at every age and every stage of life."

The Red Dress Collection was originally founded by The Heart Truth program at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health. It now serves as Go Red for Women's national marquee event focused on increasing awareness of heart disease in women, and uniting women as a relentless force to end heart disease and stroke globally.

To learn more about reclaiming your health or to make a donation to the American Heart Association in honor of the women you love, visit goredforwomen.org

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health.

About Go Red for Women

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women® movement is the trusted, passionate, relevant force for change to end heart disease and stroke in women all over the world. While the large majority of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 18 years, Go Red for Women has provided a platform for women to come together, raise awareness, fund lifesaving research, advocate for change and improve the lives of all women everywhere. The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with additional support from national cause supporters. Connect with us on GoRedforWomen.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-888-MY-HEART (1- 888-694-3278).

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Kelly Rowland performs onstage during American Heart Association Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection concert powered by Pandora featuring Kelly Rowland and Lauren Spencer Smith on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for American Heart Association and Pandora) (PRNewswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Christina Milian speaks onstage during American Heart Association Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection concert powered by Pandora featuring Kelly Rowland and Lauren Spencer Smith on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for American Heart Association and Pandora) (PRNewswire)

