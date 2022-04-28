Truckstop.com Named in First Ever GGV Capital and Crunchbase SMBTech 50 List

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop.com has been selected for the inaugural SMBTech 50 list powered by GGV Capital in collaboration with Crunchbase. The SMBTech 50 is the first list to recognize the growth and potential of startups that serve small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Truckstop.com helps customers through the whole freight lifecycle, from booking a load to getting paid quickly, with an ecosystem of innovative solutions that continue to help streamline their operations and improve their bottom line.

"For more than 25 years, our priority has been to empower our customers, many of which are SMBs, with technology solutions that helps them grow their business in the freight transportation industry," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop.com. "We are honored to be recognized by GGV Capital and Crunchbase and pleased to be in the company of some of the finest and most innovative technology organizations in the world serving small and medium-sized businesses."

The SMBTech 50 demonstrates both the breadth and depth of the SMB sector and the enthusiasm of venture capital investors for these respective companies and represents both early and late-stage private companies, with each company reinforcing contactless payment, online ordering and improved supply-chain management, post pandemic.

For more information about Truckstop.com, visit https://truckstop.com and for the full list of SMBTech 50 winners, visit https://smbtech50.com/.

Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit www.truckstop.com.

