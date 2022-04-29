BorgWarner Vice President Honored with 2022 Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Production (STEP) Ahead Awards recognize women for exemplary leadership in their careers and communities

Tania Wingfield is the sixth consecutive BorgWarner leader to receive this award

Recipients were recognized at awards ceremony on April 28 in Washington, D.C.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner's Tania Wingfield, Vice President and General Manager of the North American Aftermarket, has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Women in Manufacturing Science, Technology, Engineering and Production (STEP) Ahead Award, an annual recognition by the Manufacturing Institute (MI). This annual award honors and showcases the stories of women who exemplify leadership in their career, the manufacturing industry and their community. Wingfield is the sixth consecutive BorgWarner employee to be awarded this recognition and is one of 100 inspiring women to earn the 2022 award.

"I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this award than Tania," said Felicia Pryor, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner, Inc. "Her commitment to manufacturing combined with her natural ability to lead and positively impact her community not only makes her a great person to work alongside but demonstrates her compassion and pledge to act as a role model and mentor for women across the industry."

With over 25 years of automotive experience, Wingfield has established herself as a seasoned veteran in the industry, motivating and inspiring others with her passion for manufacturing. She joined BorgWarner in 2016 through the company's acquisition of Remy International and has since spearheaded the company's acquisition of Delphi Technologies in 2020, the largest and most complex acquisition in BorgWarner's history. She served as Vice President and Integration Champion from the announcement of the deal in February 2020 through November 2021. Throughout the acquisition and integration of Delphi Technologies, Wingfield demonstrated her poise as she led a seamless and effective process. Even more impressively, she did so during a global pandemic where she was forced to pivot and adapt months of scheduled face-to-face workshops and meetings to virtual events, including leading 13 workstreams of more than 300 individuals through the final transaction close.

Wingfield is an executive sponsor of the Women in Leadership (WIL) program at BorgWarner, which supports women and helps them build their careers by coming together to network, share their experiences and learn from one another. Wingfield also participates in and previously acted as a mentor in the company's Women Rising program, which aims to help women with self-awareness in the early stages of their careers. Additionally, she is an active member of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) and has taken time within her career to participate as a presenter in industry forums dedicated to supporting women within manufacturing, including the Women Driving Forward event.

Within her community, Wingfield sat on the board at GymLove, a nonprofit organization that provides integrated gymnastics programs for athletes with special needs. She and her husband own a local gym that the GymLove program utilized, allowing Wingfield to use her experiences as a business professional to amplify the awareness and reach of the program to positively impact her community. Additionally, Wingfield sits on the board and is acting treasurer at Indianapolis Vineyard Church, where she has been an active member for over 15 years, participating in the local food pantry and leading small groups to provide care and kindness to those who need it most.

"The STEP Ahead Awards are central to the industry's efforts to recognize and empower women," said MI President Carolyn Lee. "Our Honorees and Emerging Leaders serve as role models and have their own multiplier effect on the number of women in the workforce, paying it forward to help others find their way into a successful, rewarding career in modern manufacturing. After 10 years of STEP Ahead Awards, we've honored more than 1,100 women leaders in manufacturing, who in turn have impacted hundreds of thousands of individuals through mentoring and volunteer work. We're so proud of all these women, and we can't wait to see what STEP and its Honorees and Emerging Leaders will accomplish in the next 10 years."

Award recipients were recognized during a ceremony on April 28 in Washington, D.C.

About BorgWarner

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute grows and supports the manufacturing industry's skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The MI's diverse initiatives support all American workers, including women, veterans and students, through skills training programs, community building and the advancement of their career in manufacturing. As the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with resources necessary to solve the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

