Heska to Host Virtual 2022 Investor Day on May 17, 2022

Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

LOVELAND, Colo., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty solutions, plans to host its 2022 Investor Day in a virtual format on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. MT / 11:00 a.m. ET. Members of Heska's leadership will provide strategic updates and discuss the Company's key growth drivers.

Heska Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Heska Corporation)
Company presentations will cover:

  • Heska Position in Global Veterinary Health Market
  • Heska Strategic Plan 2023 – 2027:  Win at Scale and Reinvention
  • The Complete Heska Portfolio:  New Products and Services
  • Heska Sales and Profits:  Multi-Year Financial Targets, Key Metrics and Considerations

A question and answer session with management will follow the prepared remarks and formal presentation.

To access the virtual event, register by visiting: https://heska-investor-day-2022.open-exchange.net/. The event will be webcast and the presentations will be posted to Heska's investor relations website. A replay will be available for one year. For additional information or questions, please Contact Investor Relations at investorrelations@heska.com or 970-617-8399.

About Heska 
Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostics, informatics, and specialty healthcare solutions through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production for third-parties, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heska-to-host-virtual-2022-investor-day-on-may-17-2022-301535280.html

SOURCE Heska Corporation

