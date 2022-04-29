The Last Page Restaurant Wins Five Silver Spoon Awards

CLEVELAND, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Last Page Restaurant (TLP) in Pinecrest has been awarded five of Cleveland Magazine's Silver Spoon Awards. The Last Page was selected as 2022's Best: New Restaurant, Local Chef, Brunch, Cocktails, and East Side Restaurant.

"We're as humbled as we are honored," remarked Chief Culinary Officer Brad Race. "For over two years TLP has been a labor of love for our teams and we're thrilled to see so many enjoying the experience. And while receiving any award is awesome, what we especially love about the Silver Spoon Awards is the winners are voted on by who we built this restaurant for– Clevelanders."

The Last Page is a modern American concept, where classic dishes are executed with creative, global influence. Some of its most popular dishes include the Truffle Orecchiette, Broken Egg Fried Rice, The Last Chicken Sandwich, and Scallop Okinawa.

"The Last Page is a shared vision of our talented team. It's an honor to be recognized by Silver Spoon amongst other great Cleveland restaurants," said founder Todd Leebow. "The team has worked hard to create a hospitality and culinary experience like no other at TLP. This is just the beginning for The Last Page and our group."

For more information about The Last Page, including menu and reservations, please visit thelastpagerestaurant.com or call (216)-465-1008. The restaurant is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 3 pm on and Sundays for brunch beginning at 11 am.

About The Last Page

The Last Page is part of the Kind of One Concepts Hospitality group, which continues to develop and operate unique hospitality concepts. The group includes Todd Leebow (Founder) Gary Shamis (Partner & Advisor), Jon Gross (Managing Partner), Angelica Sbai (Director of Hospitality Operations & Beverage), Brad Race (Head of Culinary), Jordan Rolleston (Culinary Director), Tessa Rolleston (Marketing & Concept Development Director) and Kristen Ostergard (Concept Execution).

