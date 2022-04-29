WARMER WEATHER CALLS FOR COLDER COFFEE AS ITALIAN COFFEE COMPANY LAVAZZA LAUNCHES ORGANIC READY-TO-DRINK COLD BREW CANS

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned, family-owned Italian coffee company Lavazza, today announced the launch of organic ready-to-drink cans of refreshing cold brew coffee in four flavor profiles. Merging the convenience of ready-to-drink with the quality Lavazza is recognized for the world over, the new cans will expand access to Lavazza coffee offerings in the U.S.

As the popularity of cold brew continues to rise, and coffee drinkers look for easy-yet-elevated coffee options that suit a grab-and-go lifestyle, Lavazza's new cold brew cans offer a premier way to enjoy the popular beverage in both dairy and non-dairy options. The ready-to-drink cans will debut with four styles including Classic Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, Cappuccino Cold Brew with Milk, and Double Shot Cold Brew with Oat Milk. Each can offers premium flavor profiles, from fruity aromas to tastes of nutty, creamy chocolate, helping to elevate a category that traditionally focuses on the inclusion of dairy products and sweeter profiles. Lavazza's ready-to-drink cold brew is the only one of its kind to be made with USDA Certified Organic, Rainforest Alliance Certified, 100% Arabica coffee.

"Premium, organic, ready-to-drink coffee is growing at a rate nearly 39% faster than packaged coffee*. This is due in part to younger, American coffee drinkers' preference for cold and iced coffees, which makes this market one of the most dynamic," says Davide Riboni, CEO of Lavazza US. "We're always thinking about what's next for coffee drinkers and are confident that our new ready-to-drink cold brew will attract a new class of coffee connoisseurs who value premium taste and quality."

The new ready-to-drink cans feature beautiful and distinctive imagery, transporting consumers to four iconic Italian cities and regions. With each sip of Classic Cold Brew, coffee lovers will stroll along the canals of Venice. The smooth, refreshing rush of Nitro Cold Brew is reminiscent of the waves crashing against the walls of the Blue Grotto of Capri. Just as Tuscany's majestic Cypress landscaping blends history and beauty, Cappuccino Cold Brew with Milk combines the sweet, creamy taste of milk with a cocoa aroma. The bustling streets of Milan – the heart of Italy's revolutionary fashion and design – come alive with the balance of smooth, creamy oat milk and sweet, chocolaty aroma of espresso in Double Shot Cold Brew with Oat Milk

All four flavors of ready-to-drink cold brew cans are available for $3.49 MSRP and can be purchased at select Lavazza cafes, Lavazza.us , Amazon.com , Eataly and other retailers where you typically find Lavazza coffee on shelves. For more information, please visit lavazza.us or @LavazzaUSA .

About Lavazza

The history of Lavazza is that of a business which, for over 125 years, has pursued a company vision based on passion for work, for the product, and the land in which it operates. These values have been ingrained in Lavazza's DNA since its foundation in 1895 and upheld by four generations of entrepreneurs since then. Each family member who has worked in the company has helped it to grow, transforming it into the company it is today, yet still true to the qualities of passion and innovation inherited from Luigi Lavazza. "It's about doing business with your heart" in the words of Emilio Lavazza. It is the spirit which has allowed us to expand the company over the years: our way of doing business is an example of sustainability in the fullest sense of the word. It is a quality built up and shared with all the people we have met, starting with our employees and the places in which we work. These are the qualities that, every day, underpin the value of the company, allowing us to be recognized worldwide as an excellent Group, not just for the production of premium coffee, but also for our approach to work and our social commitment.

